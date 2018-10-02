Image copyright Getty Images

American first lady, Melania Trump go land for Ghana today to begin her visit to four African kontris dis week for di first time.

Di US first lady dey use di trip to promote her 'Be Best Campaign, wey she launch for May 2018 to help di youth and preach against cyber bullying plus drug use inside Africa.

Afta Ghana, Mrs Trump go later visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt where she go also focus for mata wey concern pikin.

Dem collabo wit United States Aid Agency to arrange di waka.

Pipo react afta dem hear wetin dem say oga Trump tok about Africa

Mrs Trump bin don describe dis four African kontries as 'beautiful' and very 'different'.

Dis na di first time wey Mrs Trump go do solo travel since her husband, Donald Trump, become president

US President Trump neva visit Africa since wey im enta office and plenty pipo don yab am for some kain bad word wey im tok about immigrant from Africa kontris.