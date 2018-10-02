Melania Trump Africa trip: Why US First Lady dey fly solo for Ghana
American first lady, Melania Trump go land for Ghana today to begin her visit to four African kontris dis week for di first time.
- Trump in-law don get American citizenship
- Emmanuel Macron: Why di France President go Fela shrine
- Where and where UK Prime Minister go visit for Nigeria
Di US first lady dey use di trip to promote her 'Be Best Campaign, wey she launch for May 2018 to help di youth and preach against cyber bullying plus drug use inside Africa.
Afta Ghana, Mrs Trump go later visit Malawi, Kenya and Egypt where she go also focus for mata wey concern pikin.
Dem collabo wit United States Aid Agency to arrange di waka.
Mrs Trump bin don describe dis four African kontries as 'beautiful' and very 'different'.
US President Trump neva visit Africa since wey im enta office and plenty pipo don yab am for some kain bad word wey im tok about immigrant from Africa kontris.