Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na Melania Trump first official visit to Africa

For US First Lady trip come Africa, Melania Trump say she "no go ever forget" her visit to former slave prison for Cape Coast Castle - wia today don turn to historical museum wey get Ghanaian arts and crafts gift shop inside am.

She call am "very emotional" and say "na something wey pipo suppose really see and experience."

Di US First Lady spend like one hour for di 17th-century castle, wia museum director Kwesi Essel-Blankson show and tell am about di history of di place, about how di place become popular as di place wey Africans dey from comot as slaves go Europe.

As her Cape Coast Castle visit don come to an end, dis na some of di important history behind Cape Coast Castle wey Melania suppose don sabi now.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cape Coast Castle wey today na museum get plenty tins like dis foto

Chains and Sickness

Before before, dis Castle dey get like 1500 pipo inside evrytime - 1000 men and 500 women, wia dem put chain for dia legs with small window and no chance to go get fresh air, ready to carri dem on top ship go sell for Europe and America.

Di slave masters dem go keep Africans, di owners of di land, inside dis place like say dem keep animals - dem no dey give pipo chance to even comot to ease demsef, na dat same place evribodi dey 'do' am, na dia dey all chop.

Sickness na wetin follow and wen di sickness don kill anybodi finish, na dia di pesin tori end.

Dis no stop di slave masters to rape di women, wey dey separate cell from di men.

Meanwhile if you waka come down small from dis, you go see fine-fine place wey di white officers build for demsef, with big windows wey you fit take see di water and flower all around.

Former US President Obama

Melania Trump no be di first pesin from White House, Washington to come see dis place.

Former President Barack Obama, di only black US president, do im own tour of di castle with im family for 2009.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Obama come wit im family for 2009 to come see di history with own korokoro eyes

Obama say di place na reminder of "how human beings fit do great evil".

Timber and Gold

Di original builders of di castle na pipo from Sweden and dia reason na to keep Timber and Gold wey dem wan sell inside am.

Later dem use dem as place to keep ivory.

During dis time, gold na very important and expensive material wey Ghana get boku, and dis na wetin make different European kontris dey fight to gain ground for dia (oda than say dem come to find pipo to use as slaves).

Elima Castle

Na like 30 castles and prisons dey along di coast water for Ghana but na only two popular pass - Cape Coast Castle and Elima Castle.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Fishing dey happun during some times of di year for inside water wey no far from dis slave castles

Elima Castle wey di real name na St. George's Castle, na wia like 30,000 Africans dey comot evri year to di 'New World as slaves, but dis number no reach Cape Coast Castle own wia 70,000 dey from comot.

African American no dey scarce for dia

Out of di like 22,000 international tourist wey dey come visit dis castles dem evri year, African Americans dey come dia pass.

Dis African American dey come to know about wetin dia past ancestors face and go through during di slavery period. Many of dem dey take di place connect back with dia roots.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E no dey clear if plenty pipo from Slovenia dey come Cape Coast Castle for visit

Even though record no dey about evri foreigner wey don visit di castle, Madam Trump wey originally come from Slovenia fit don open record as pesin from dat European kontri to come visit.