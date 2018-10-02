Ahmed Sani and Jubril Tage na friends wey small argument lead to one almost kill di oda.

Di young men wey dey stay Kano, North West Nigeria don enta religious police, Hisbah, hand afta di fight.

BBC Pidgin tori pesin Mansur Abubakar visit di scene as pipo dey separate di friends and na blood just dey flow.

Mr Sani say e just dey tease Mr Tage say im be village man. Na so di guy just vex and start to dey slap am.

"At first, I tink say na play-play fight because wetin I tell am no reach to fight. I dey call am village man and e dey also call me dat."

"Before I know, e just comot metal wey dey im pocket start to dey nack me for head."

Mr Tage say e don tell Mr Sani make e no dey yab am before but e no dey hear word.

"I no dey like di way e dey always yab me, dey call me village man.

Image example Mr Sani bin tink say na play-play fight e dey follow im friend do

Mr Tage tok say e no true say e use metal break im friend head, say na stone wey im pick for ground e use.

Image example Di case don enta Kano Hisbah Board hand

Hisbah officer, Sani Yusuf wey dey handle di case, say dem go investigate finish before dem take di next line of action on di two friends.