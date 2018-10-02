Fuel tanker don explode for Lagos

Image copyright Nigeria Police Image example 10 vehicles burn for di accident

Police for Lagos don confam say fire accident happun for early morning on Tuesday, October 2, afta one fuel tanker explode for Barrack bustop for Lagos-Badagry expressway.

Kehinde Adebayo wey be di PRO of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) tell BBC Pidgin say dia men rush go di place come see say na one tanker wey cari fuel and one white mini truck wey cari electronics bin jam each oda. Di jamming burst di back of tanker wey come make fuel dey pour for ground.

Dis na di second time in three months tanker wey cari fuel dey explode for Lagos. Di last one happun for Otedola bridge along di Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

LASEMA, Lagos fire service and Nigeria Police join hand stop di fuel to dey leak more but di fuel wey don alredi leak enta places wey dey around nai m catch fire, burn 3 buses, 1 moto-car and 6 trucks.

Di Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti say nobodi die or wound for di accident.

Edgal Imohimi wey be di Commissioner of Police for Lagos don order di Disaster Management Unit make dem investigate wetin cause di fire.

Di General Manager of LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu advise pipo wey dey drive make dem dey try listen to instruction from emergency workers to make sure dis kain tin no happun next time.