Melania Trump tour Ridge Hospital after she arrive for Ghana

US First Lady Melania Trump touch down for Ghana as part of en four-day working visit to Africa.

Mrs Trump who arrive dis morning enjoy welcome from dignitaries wey dey office of di First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

After she en arrival she meet di First Lady for tea inside Jubilee House wey she continue go Ridge Hospital for Accra for a tour of di facility.

With support from di US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mrs Trump want explore how she go fit support Ghana enhance di healthcare of mothers den dema newborns.

Ghana Information Minister-designate Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah too talk say Mrs Trump en visit go boost tourism for Ghana.

Some observers say en visit be indication say US President Donald Trump wan get involved plus Africa after dem ignore di continent since he become President.