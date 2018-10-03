Two pipo, wey go harvest cassava farm for Ahoada West local goment for Rivers state, south south Nigeria, die afta flood water drown dem.

Di community dey among oda areas wey flood don pursue pipo comot for di state and oda parts of di kontri.

Many of di pipo wey di flood affect say if goment no do sometin to help dem, mata fit worse and more pipo fit die.

Most of dem dey stay wit dia relations for Mbiama and oda area wey high small but wit di crowd and di many more pipo wey dey comot, di situation dey worse.

Image example Water still full evri wia many weeks afta di heavy flood

Ada Dickson, wey run from her village for Okparaki-Engenni, say goment suppose come quick quick come help di small small pikins dem.

She tell BBC Pidgin say, "I don comot for house, all my cassava don loss for water. I no fit remove all now some dey rotten for wia I keep dem so evritin don loss."

Anoda pesin, Janet Ejime, say school children no dey go school again as dem no go for swim go school.

Image example One resident, Api Godwin for Orakpata-Okogbe, say wit di way di flood spoil farms for di area, food fit hard next year

"I get five farms wey di flood spoil. Up till now, we dey look for Goment to come rescue us because I neva see dis kain tin before. Even 2012 flood no dey like dis."

Fidel is Awari wey dey manage one private school put mouth say dem fit be hunger for di area and di flood don affect teaching and learning for di area as most schools don close.

Dem no support media player for your device Nigeria flood 2018: Na di same flood water we dey use cook - Flood victims

Ahoada West Local goment chairman, Hope Ikiriko say di flood don sack over 30 communities and e confam di two pipo wey die as dem dey harvest premature cassava for dia frm.

Di chairman say dem need federal presence to assist dem as di flood pass wetin dem fit handle, even though say dem dey try to fix di internal displace person camp wey dey Mbiama, but e still no reach to handle di number of pipo wey e affect.

"We no fit run go Port Harcourt because no estate dia for flood victims, na around Ahoada West hia. We just dey like pipo wey drown for ocean wey just dey float for rescue to come but up till now, no major intervention from federal goment, or agencies."

Dem no support media player for your device Watch as di rainmaker voke rain to fall

But di Head of di National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Rivers and Bayelsa states, Yakubu Suleiman, tell BBC Pidgin say dem don go do assessment of di three IDP camps - Ahoad West, Ahoada East and Aluu - but dem dey wait for di state goment to work wit dem before dem fit do anytin.

"By NEMA Act we no fit just jump enta any state without di state presence. We don go inspect di camp wit UNICEF and pipo from di ministry of special duties. Since one week now we dey wait for dem."