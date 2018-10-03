Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode want make supporters of im All Progressives Party (APC) and oda Lagosians, stand for di back of Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey be di party candidate for next year govnorship election for di state.

Govnor Ambode wey call tori pipo on Wednesday to make di announcement, say di work wey dem dey do for Lagos State dem no dey price am.

"I strongly believe say time don come for di state to go front so dat di tins wey we don do for di last three and half years no go loss," im tok.

Di national leader of di APC Bola Tinubu bin say Govnor Ambode no follow di master plan to develop di state, na im make di party no want am again.

Di party bin don announce say na Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey follow oga Ambode drag di ticket, win Tuesday primary for Lagos, southwest Nigeria.

Image example Govnor Ambode congratulate Jide Sanwo-Olu wey follow am drag di ticket

Chairman of di panel wey supervise di election, Clement Ebri, tok say oga Sanwo-Olu defeat current govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode as get vote pass am.

Local tori pipo, TVC, carri di announcement live for dia station.

Oga Ebri bin tok on Tuesday for press briefing say no primary happun for Lagos as dem still dey prepare to do am.

E even show tori pipo result sheet wey dem no write anytin inside, to prove say true-true, primary no happun.

Image example Mr Ebri sign result sheet wey show say na Mr Sanwo-Olu win di primary

Na di first time since 1999 wey ruling party for Lagos no gree nominate current govnor for second term.

Wetin be all di abracadabra wey happun for Lagos?

Voters, party members and journalist gada for Lagos on Tuesday to do Primary wey di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC don postpone two times already.

Many pipo wait for different areas for di city to vote for who go represent di party for 2019 general election.

And voting happun true-true. BBC Pidgin tori pipo dey ground and dem see as party officials dey count votes.

But di tin don turn abracadabra for dia korokoro eye.

Image example APC govnorship aspirant Babajide Sanwoolu carri up im id card show pipo as primaries begin

Even as di voting dey happun, na so report dey comot upandan say di APC Primary, wey many pipo dey vote inside for many areas for Lagos, no happun.

Which kain political magic be dis?

Wetin dey happun for Lagos?

NAN and oda local tori pipo later report say di Committee wey APC National Working Committee (NWC), send make dem come do di election, tok say election no happun for di state, say dem still dey prepare for di primary, make pipo no dey carri fake tori upandan say dem do election.

Chairman of di Committee, Clement Ebri, tok say rules dey ground wey di party dey follow and because of di political tension wey dey so, peace dey important pass victory.

"We want di kain victory wey di two parties go celebrate."

If to say BBC Pidgin tori pipo no dey ground and see as pipo dey vote, e for dey simple to follow dis kain tok.

Tori pesin, Dan Ikpoyi, tok say e no even understand wetin dey happun, say weda im do correct work or im just waste im time, im no know.

Local tori pipo, including Vanguard, carri tori say APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, say true-true primary don happun for Lagos.

Oda tori wey dey land be say Lagos APC chairman, Tunde Balogun, declare say na Mr Sanwo-Olu win di primary.

Di wahala, no be today e start. First, APC bin announce say dem go do Primary for Saturday 29 September all ova Nigeria.

Later, dem postpone election for some states, plus including Lagos, Adamawa, Abia, Imo to di next day Sunday 30 September.

Dem later again postpone am to Monday 1 October, wey be Nigeria Independence Day.

As Nigerians dey jollificate remembrance of di day wey dem pursue British pipo comot dia domot, na so tori land say di ruling party change date for Primaries again. Di new date na Tuesday 2 October.

On dat day, many pipo show to vote for di candidate wey dem want to represent dem for di main election.

Di candidates na current Lagos govnor, Akinwunmi Ambode, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Tori pipo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report say Lagos APC declare Mr Sanwo-Olu as di winner of di primary.

Skip Twitter post by @apc_lagos Breaking News



The State Party Cbairman, Hon Tunde Balogun announced at the State Party Secretariat ACME just now the results as follows.



Akinwunmi Ambode 72901



Babajide Sanwo Olu

970851



Babajide Sanwo Olu emerged as the party Candidate. pic.twitter.com/1oIyoudwwe — APC Lagos State (@apc_lagos) October 2, 2018

Wen tori pipo ask am weda NWC supervise di election, e tok say e no fit answer dat kain kweshon.

Govnor Ambode no vote for di election and NWC chairman Ebri tok say wen dem land for di state, dem see say notin dey ground.

Lanre Olagunju, wey be di social media aid to govnor Ambode, say dem dey wait for new directive as NWC don cancel di govnorship primary.

Ebri tok say di state chapter of di party no get right to do di primary by diasef.

So, wetin dey happun for Lagos?