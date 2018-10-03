World biggest ‘four-storey’ airplane A380 land for Ghana

Image copyright Ghana Airport Company Limited/Facebook

Di biggest airplane in di world A380 make historic touchdown for Ghana after Ghanaian pilot, Captain Solomon Quainoo successfully land di biggest plane for Kotoka International Airport.

Emirates Airlines make dema Airbus A380 four-storey sized plane land di new Airport Terminal 3 wey Ghana open last month, so say dem go take test di strength of di airport.

After di plane land, dem release ceremonial water cannon take salute en arrival for Ghana Tuesday October 2, 2018.

According to Mr Orhan Abbas, di Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations- Africa, for Emirates Airlines talk say "to bring di A380 to West Africa den Ghana be milestone...which dey show dema commitment to di aviation sector den market."

Dem no support media player for your device How Ghanaians dey see Melania Trump

Di A380 flight to Ghana be one-off event which by Ghanaian Captain Solomon Quainoo fly plus support from UAE national First Officer, Faisal Alhammadi.