Why pipo dey miss like dis for Kano?

Di number of pipo wey dey miss every month for Kano, northwest Nigeria don dey disturb many pipo for di city.

Some pipo say di number dey always rise during election season.

Kano Hisbah tok-tok pesin, Adamu Yahaya, tell BBC Pidgin say dia record show say na seven pipo miss for September and six for August.

"Na so e dey always be during election time and by a month or two before elections, di issue fit worse."

Di broda of Sadiya Amin, one of di pipo wey miss, say two months ago she just leave house to buy soap for shop wey no too far from dia house and she no come back house.

Image example Notice board wey dey inside Hisbah office dey show faces of pipo wey dey miss

Kano Police tok tok pesin, Musa Majia, tok say weneva dem get report say somebody miss, dem dey try dia best to investigate based on information wey reach dem.

Majia say e no believe say di missing pipo get anytin to do wit elections wey dey come.