Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode no go too jolli as im rival, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don gbab di flag for di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest di Lagos state govnorship election for 2019.

Who go believe wen dem crown oga Ambode for 2015 as lord and master of di biggest city for Africa na only one term of four years im go do instead of di normal two terms as e don be from time?

But wait! Ambode tori neva finish, some pipo dey tok say e just dey start sef.

Plenti pipo for Lagos don tok say no be lie govnor Ambode don try wella wit projects wey im bring come wey include bridges, roads, transportation, education and odas.

Even di national leader for APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, wey no dey see eye to eye again wit Ambode, don tok say di govnor fit no be good party pesin but im don try wella for office.

And dis na why Ambode fit get second chance for im political waka.

PDP for Lagos don move dia primaries up to four times now.

Some sabi pipo don tok say di reason na because PDP dey wait make APC finish dia own patapata before dem start.

Skip Twitter post by @Ohmai10 If Governor Akinwumi Ambode should lose the election today, y'all should not be surprised if PDP bid for him and carry him. PDP are gonna welcome him with open arms. it's gonna be a Deadline Day Transfer #LagosAPCPrimaries — El-Muhammed Omoniyi (@Ohmai10) October 2, 2018

Since democracy return back to Nigeria for 1999 PDP neva win Lagos govnorship election and e fit remain like dis if dem no choose candidate wey get strong muscle.

Tunde Balogun, wey be APC Lagos chairman, vex last Sunday wen im tok say oga Ambode neva collect im APC membership card.

Dis fit be sign say Ambode fit decamp from APC and join PDP for 2019 election?

If na wetin oga Ambode wan do, im go need to work double sake of say APC strong gidigba for Lagos.

But for di 2015 govnorship election for Lagos, PDP use only 150,000 votes lose to APC so e dey possible wit Ambode as flag bearer for PDP, anytin fit happun.

Ambode for minister of finance?

Before oga Ambode turn politician, na civil servant im be for 27 years.

For six years, between 2006 - 2012, Ambode na im be accountant general for Lagos. Tori be say im change di way di state dey collect, budget and spend e money for beta.

Since President Muhammadu Buhari dey flow wit Ambode e possible say Ambode fit become minister of finance?

Skip Twitter post by @naiightt The only reason Governor Ambode will just agree like this is if he has been offered something better.



I see him as a minister if buhari wins 2019. — niightmares🦋 (@naiightt) October 3, 2018

Lagos politicians don enjoy sweet positions for oga Buhari goment;

Former Lagos Govnor Babatunde Fashola na current Minister for Power, Works and Housing

Former Lagos Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General Professor Yemi Osinbajo na di current vice presido

Former Lagos House member Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa na current senior special assistant to oga Buhari

Di current Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed replace Kemi Adeosun for September dis year.

Unto say Adesoun na for south west and Yoruba she be, oga Buhari fit balance di formula and give Ambode dis ministry if im win for 2019. Dat na big if.

I no be busybodi man, I be businessman

Govnor Ambode fit return back to business and im no be JJC for dis kain area.

Im get experience as moni and management consultant afta im open im own company, Brandsmiths Consulting Limited, for 2012 afta im retire for civil service.

Skip Twitter post by @Fortunate4tun Ambode that I know is not a politician. He's more of a business man. Hence, you don't expect him to play all the big cards we are glamouring for here. And I believe he has his evidence already before saying what ever he said against the other guy. — Ugwumba (@Fortunate4tun) September 30, 2018

Oga Ambode fit learn lesson from Babachir Lawal wey be former secretary to di goment of di kontri.

Afta goment sack Lawal for November 2017 unto wayo mata, im tell tori pipo for September 2018 say business sweet wella sotay im don make N500 million since im return back to im computer business.

Nobodi sabi for sure wetin oga Ambode go do next, but wetin dey sure be say, dis no be di last time pipo go hear im name.