Melania Trump: What happen for Ghana slave port Cape Coast be "tragedy"
US First Lady Melania Trump say she never go forget en experience for di Cape Coast Castle which once operate as slave port for West Africa.
She go Cape Coast as part of en activities for day two of en trip to Ghana den other African countries.
Melania talk US journalists wey dey present plus am say she will never go forget di visit, she also add say "di dungeon be really something people suppose see den experience."
According to Melania Trump what happen chaw years ago for di Cape Coast slave castle be tragedy.
Before she visit di slave castle, Mrs Trump pay courtesy on traditional leaders for di Cape Coast to announce en presence.