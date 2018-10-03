Image copyright SAUL LOEB

US First Lady Melania Trump say she never go forget en experience for di Cape Coast Castle which once operate as slave port for West Africa.

She go Cape Coast as part of en activities for day two of en trip to Ghana den other African countries.

Melania talk US journalists wey dey present plus am say she will never go forget di visit, she also add say "di dungeon be really something people suppose see den experience."

"This is a very special place, I will never forget," Melania Trump told US reporters at Cape Coast Castle.



She said she was moved by the stories.



She said she was moved by the stories.

"The dungeon is really something that people should see and experience. And what happened so many years ago is really a tragedy." pic.twitter.com/j6DqsOuSrI — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 3, 2018

According to Melania Trump what happen chaw years ago for di Cape Coast slave castle be tragedy.

This is known as "the door of no return" — where European traders at Cape Coast Castle loaded African slaves onto ships, the museum educator explains to Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/isgfJlZ2qx — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 3, 2018

Before she visit di slave castle, Mrs Trump pay courtesy on traditional leaders for di Cape Coast to announce en presence.