Image copyright NTV Image example DI army say dem want make dia soldiers stay safe before dem send dem to go defend di kontri

Uganda army don launch dia own condoms, wey dem name afta di Swahili word for "protection", to help prevent soldiers not to get HIV.

Soldier no fit defend im kontri if e "no fit make sure im dey safe", tok Chief of Staff Brig Leopold Kyanda for di launch of di Ulinzi condom.

Na like 6% of Uganda adults dey live with HIV but some tins don dey in place now to reduce di number of new infections.

Before, di kontri army bin get plenty pipo wey dey infected with HIV.

Di Ulinzi condom, wey di wrapper resemble army camouflage, suppose help to prevent soldiers to dey bring HIV come house afta dem go for outside operation, tok Vastha Kibirige from di ministry of health.

"Di way dis kain job be mean say challenges dey. [Di soldiers] sometimes go go to war zones wia dem go follow meet with women for pleasure tins.

"Dem need to protect dia lives so as to avoid bringing di infection to dia wives for house," she tell Uganda NTV news.

HIV/Aids in Uganda

E reach like 1.3 million pipo for Uganda wey dey live with HIV

For 2017, 50,000 pipo catch di virus

Di time wey di number of infection high pass na for 2009 with 110,000

Source:UNAids

Di UN HIV/Aids organisation, UNAids, tok say Uganda pipo dey use condom only half of di time wey dem do wetin dem dey call "high-risk sex".

Death from Aids for Uganda reach 74,000 for 1999 but e don reduce since dat time, di UN bin tok.

Di joinbodi reason am say na like 26,000 pipo die from sickness wey relate to Aids for 2017.

Di reason why e don reduce fit be because of di prevention campaign wey boku for di kontri and say pipo wey don catch di virus fit get antiretroviral (ARVs) drugs wey go help slow down di virus for di bodi.

More dan 70% of pipo wey dey live with HIV now fit use ARVs, wey dey free for di kontri.