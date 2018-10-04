Gunmen don kill 13 pipo for Plateau again

Dem no support media player for your device For June 2018, many pipo loose dia life afta heavy gunmen attack for di state

Thirteen pipo don die afta gunmen attack community for Riyom local goment for Plateau, north central Nigeria.

Emmanuel Danboyi Jugu, wey be di management committee chairman for di local council, tok say dem don already bury ten pipo, plus including women and children.

Na just yesterday wey University of Jos tok say dem don find di pesin wey miss afta anoda attack wey happun recently for di town.



E no clear wen dis kain attacks wey dey happun for di state go stop and e be like say authorities, security agencies and community pipo no dey see eye to eye to epp stop am.

Major-General Augustine Agundu, wey represent army chief Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai for di burial of three soldiers wey dem kill for September for Barkin Ladi, tok say e be like say elders for di community dey follow pour petrol for di mata.

"Dem kill my pikin wey dey give me food"

Police tok-tok pesin for di state, Mathias Terna Tyopev say im neva get correct informate for di latest attack wey affect di Berom pipo for Riyom.

But Mr Jugu tok say dem just discover three dead bodi for di attack.

As per di lost and found student, Professor Seddi Sebastian Maimako, di Vice Chancellor for Unijos, tok say dem find di 100-level student wit one Special Task Force and dem don return am to im family since.