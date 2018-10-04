Image copyright Red Dragons

The Red Dragons, Tigers and Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), na just some of de groups weh deh don grow laik mushroom for fight for independence for English speaking parts for Cameroon, and na dem fit spoil Sunday election where Paul Biya 85 years di try for push e 36-year rule.

As correct opinion polls no dey e hard for measure dia level for support, but as authorities use force for stop dem e di push local population inside dia arms, Sabi person tok.

Dis militia weh deh create'am just for about one-year don make some villages for Northwest and Southwest no go area for authorities, Nigerian based Cameroon Analyst Nna -Emeka Okereke tell BBC.

Deh get laik 500 to 1000 fighters but de tin weh e bi important na dia morale and fighting spirit for independence for state weh deh di call'am Ambazonia, e tok.

De militia don push back attacks for pawaful Cameroon army even de wan weh US train for seka de support weh deh get for de two regions, Okereke tok.

Woman dem di cook for dem, share information for how army di waka and one taim even set trap weh and deh kill army for Manyu division, Mr Okereke tori.

'High-up with Anglophone background'

De militia start show head for 2017 afta security forces arrest pipo weh deh komot march for street wen teachers and lawyers and teachers protest, say goment no show enough recognition for English law and education systems for de two regions. Deh accuse goment say e di give only pipo for French law and education system big-big post, marginalise Anglophones dem weh deh bi about 20% for population.

Wen some groups dem declare independence goment no care, e say na terrorists and state radio tori how Mr Biya 'declare war' for dem.

Pipo dem for dis regions di high-up with dia Anglophone origin, especially for law and education system. So e be bi na campaign for more political and civil rights and deh check say na only small number for pipo weh wan divide kontri.

But goment use na hamma and dis ginger dia support for separatist, Francophone Africa Analyst for UK-based Chatham House tink-tank Paul Melly tell BBC.

Majority for Anglophones dem get real complains and feel say deh di treat dem laik second class citizen

Village pipo say dis happen for many places laik Bafut where deh accuse soldiers say deh di attack anyhow, even burn motor-cycles for young massa dem.

'Organised rural war'

As goment destroy moto-taxi man dia business, deh form Seven Kata militia, 'kata na de clothes weh deh di rap'am carri cargo for head and seven man weh deh bi know dia pawa for colonial taim.

Rights Group, Amnesty International also tok say de militia also commit bad crimes dem.

Apart from say deh kill goment forces, deh di attack population put fear for dem, deh even burn schools, kidnap teachers weh deh no respect dia law, Amnesty report tok.

International Crisis Group, ICG tink-tank di estimate say na around 10 separatist fighter groups dem di exits, di gain control for some areas for villages and main roads dem for Northwest and Southwest regions. Deh no di operate as one group but get control from political pipo for exile, ICG Cameroon analyst Richard Moncrieff tell BBC.

Deh di fight na organised rural war, no di control dia area all de taim, di waka about and use na hit and run tactics for units for security and oda targets laik local chiefs, weh deh di kidnap, Mr Moncrieff tok for BBC.

Mr Okereke believe say Ambazonia Self Defence Council, ASDC weh deh di also call'am Ambazonia Restoration Forces, ADF big pass oda groups, but get smaller groups laik Seven Kata, Red Dragons and Tigers. Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (Acled), say na ADF bi big militia weh e attack Manyu for Southwest and Mezam for Northwest before deh move to six oda areas.

Cameroon still maintain division

Germany rule Cameroon for 1884

Britain and France take over for 1916, deh divide Cameroon afta three years - 80% France and 20% Britain

French Cameroon get independence for 1960 and Southern Cameroons join French Cameroon, den Northern Cameroons join Nigeria.

ADF and oda militia don clash with goment forces 83 taims dis year and na only 13 taim last year, Acled, add.

De place weh Ambazonia separatist start operate newly na for Northwest region, deh di expand but na new groups weh deh di form.

De separatist dey for social media strong-strong di post videos for fighters, with woman dem, robber shoes and uniforms dem for bush di show weti deh say na shooting for Helicopter.

De forces di use animal picture and African belief for get support. "You get for bi tiger for become tiger", Tiger group tok for e website. "Ah believe say Tiger na ghost for wa ancestors weh deh tanap from grave for defend dia pipo, e add.

De name Ambazonia komot from Ambas Ba, area for free slaves bin settle and weh deh say na border between Anglophone and Francophone Cameroon.

Army di run

Tok weh e di komot wen de fighters di ask for support na "we wan buy sugar cane and grand nuts". Na coded language weh deh di use for call guns as sugar cane and bullets as ground nut.

De Amba Boys as de di call de fighters, get na 'cha-vum', though deh say deh don take sophisticated guns laik Kalashnikovs from goment forces,smuggle bullets from Nigeria, Mr Okereke tok.

Tok na say Cameroon separatist don recruit Nigerians and say English speaking army di run join de fighters, ICG tok.

"Security force bi under pressure and proof dey how 20 army join separatists groups, ICG, tok.

Na so Mr Okereke join mop say many goment officials, laik governors and mayors dem don run from dis post.

"Biya bin check say e go crush de separatists but goment get big pressure from dem".

'Correct shiddon tok nova bi'

Army nova win separatist forces and dem too nova defeat army. Deh no get enough international support and big force for defeat army. Around 420 civilians and 175 goment forces, hundreds for fighters don die for de past one inside de crisis. About 300,000 pipo run form dia houses as ICG tok. Mr Melly say de crisis na mainly between separatist fighters and goment.

Around 420 civilians and 175 goment forces, hundreds for fighters don die for de past one inside de crisis

Dis wan no bi war between communities weh deh hate each oda. Pipo di move to and from Anglophone and Francophone regions, plenti pipo di run go Franchophone regions. If political will dey, solution fit bi, e add.

Just now sign for dat political will no dey. Separatist forces don swear for stop election for Sunday di put fear say deh fit attack polling stations and few pipo go fit go vote for Anglophone regions.

President Paul Biya supporters

Mr Biya fit win as e 'di control security forces and election bodi', Mr Moncrieff tok. De main kweshion na if e go offer peace plant for separatists afta election.

Dis far, e strategy don bi na for increase army, Mr Moncrieff tok.

Correct move nova bi for shiddon tok. E go need for do'am. Majority for Anglophones dem get real complains and feel say deh di treat dem laik second class citizen.