2018 election campaign from September 22-October 6 get special touch as candidates di enjoy extra-taim for social media even as deh meet with voters physically.

"Facebook e get about 4million followers for Cameroon na correct place for candidates for put dia programmes dem, as deh no get possibility for meet all man", Beaugas-orain Djoyum social media strategies tok.

Some young pipo even if deh no follow campaign for ground just di check dia phone and see which candidate di pull crowd for which area.

"Ah follow some candidates for dia Facebook live wen deh dey for campaign and e di helep me for discuss with ma friend dem", Tangou Maxwell, student for Soa tell BBC News Pidgin.

For dis campaign, ah dis check dia programmes, dia route for campaign and de new tins weh de get, gadgets, na dis wan make de campaign sweet for me, Tangou add.

De big four candidates weh deh di use social media for 2018 election campaign

Candidates laik Franklin Ndifor, na e first taim for use social media afta and President Biya na candidate weh e di use social media pass, Djoyum expert weh e shine eye for dis mata tok.

Paul Biya, bi use na tweeter for announce e go bi candidate for 2018 elections and even wen announce for e tweeter say e go Maroua for launch campaign, and e create website for campaign, put e programme and oda tins. E bi for Youtube and Instagram.

Akere Muna, candidate for PFD, bi first start with e NOW movement platform weh e create for mobilise young pipo for e idea for change.

Na with some group for young pipo weh di put e ideas dem for social media. E di use Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram with e election campaign activities and programme.

Joshua Osih candidate for SDF start website afta e become candidate for SDF, e also bi very active for Facebook, Twitter and also get YouTube and Instagram.

All Joshua e programme dey for dis website for English and French and dey di update dis page fain-fain every day.

Joshua Osih di even go far for create space weh e di discuss with pipo answer dia questions, announce dia programmes and any man weh e dis follow de candidate di get de correct information.

Maurice kamto too no lef for back, e di update e followers with all information for e campaign a official page, 'together, make we vote Maurice kamto', plus Kamto e official Facebook, tweeter and Instagram.

Even though Serge Espoir Matomba get plati followers for Facebook, with Cabral Libii, Franklin Ndifor Afanwi, Garga Haman Aji and Admaou Ndam Nyoja still di do follow me for back as e concern social media.