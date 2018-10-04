Selfie foto don kill 259 pipo for world

Image copyright Getty Images Image example United States na one of di main places wey dis selfie deaths dey happen well-well

One global study don show say 259 pipo don die between 2011 and 2017 unto say dem dey try snap fine selfie foto.

Di researchers for di US National Library of Medicine wey do di study for 2018 don warn make pipo dey put 'no selfie zone' sign for places wey dey dangerous to reduce di number of pipo wey dey die unto say dem wan snap selfie.

Mountains, tall buildings and lakes na some of di places wey most pipo don die as dem dey try take selfie.

Di researchers find out say drowning, transport accidents and even falling na di most common tin wey dey cause di deaths.

Oda tins wey dey kill pipo wey dey try snap selfies for dangerous places na animals, electric shock, fire and gunshot.

For July dis year 2018, one 19-year-old Gavin Zimmerman bin fall die as im dey snap selfie on top mountain for New South Wales, Australia. Anoda US man, Tomer Frankfurter bin die for California Yosemite National Park for September afta im fall 250 metres wen im dey snap selfie.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na around 2012 selfie become popular

Na dis kain tori di researchers torchlight to do di study.

Dem find out say di kontris wey selfie death dey happun well-well na India, Russia, United States and Pakistan and 72.5% of dem na men.

Di pipo wey do di research before bin use Wikipedia and Twitter but researchers say e no give dem correct result.

Di number of pipo wey selfie dey kill still dey increase. For 2011, na only three reports of selfie deaths dem get but di number rise reach 98 for 2016 and 93 for 2017.

But, researchers dey claim say di real number of selfie deaths fit high pass wetin dem find because pipo no dey ever report say na selfie kill dem.

"Some road accidents wey happun as pesin dey try snap selfie, dem go report di death as road traffic accident. Pipo need to torchlight wetin dey really cause dis selfie death so we go know wetin to do," di research tok.