PDP protest for Abuja turn gbege for police teargas

Image example Na PDP oga dem including Bukola Saraki, Aminu Tambowal and Uche Secondus dey protest for Abuja.

Serious gbege happun Friday as Nigeria opposition PDP party file out to protest for Abuja.

Tori be say PDP politic party do protest for Abuja dey accuse Presido Muhammadu Buhari goment say dem wan spoil di kontri democracy sake of di Osun state govnorship election wey rulling APC party win.

But as di protest begin, police begin kwata wit di PDP leaders wey file out to protest, fire tear gas full di area.

Nigeria election join bodi INEC on Friday tell BBC Pidgin say dia hand and leg no follow inside all tiff vote accuse from opposition Peoples Democratic Party -PDP as e concern Osun govnorship election mata.

Kola Ologbondiyan, di tok-tok pesin for People's Democratic Party, PDP, say dem go carri complain go INEC office and police headquarters.

Mr Ologbondiyan tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey protest about di way electoral body, INEC, do govnorship election for Osun, wey dey southwest of di kontri.

Di chief press secretary to di chairmo for INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi say di independent national electoral commission no join hand wit any political party to tiff Osun vote.

Oga Rotimi say dem conduct di Osun governorship election di way wey dem don do every dar election like di one for 2015.

Mr Oyekanmi say Osun election even don turn out to be di best governorship election so far in terms of logistic because by 8Am, 98% of di polling unit don dey open.

"Di election went very well until disturbance happun for 7 polling unit across 4 local governments."

Because of dis disturbance and base on di law, INEC come arrange supplementary election on di 27th of September since di gap between di two main contestant no much.

PDP dey accuse di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, say dem do mago-mago for di election.

But Rotimi Oyekanmi add say INEC no go ever join hand wit any political party to do wayo as dia interest na to conduct credible, free and fair election.

Mr Oyekanmi say di claim wey say INEC na department of APC no be true.

"When PDP dey for goment, APC dey accuse INEC of di same tin say we dey take side wit PDP and now APC don dey goment and PDP dey accuse INEC say dem dey side APC."

"Di truth for di mata be say INEC dey independent, we no dey go outside di law. Everi action wey we take na according to wetin dey di constitution and electoral act."

Meanwhile, Mr Oyekanmi say two oga for INEC tok to di PDP group wey dey protest Osun election result and tell dem say far as di mata for ground na about free, fair and credible election, INEC dey di same page wit dem.

Na APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola win am afta dem do rerun wey opposition candidate, Ademola Adeleke - wey pipo dey call dancing senator - bin win di first stage.

Mr Ologbondiyan say di federal goment and APC dem korokoro eye wan scata Nigeria democracy.

Oga Ologbondiyan tok say dem want make goment allow INEC to dey on dia own.

E say INEC dey function like department under di ruling party.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan add say Osun election no waka well according to law and na robbery e be.

E say di INEC declaration no follow for law and na rape of democracy because PDP demand say make dem no announce di result.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan demand say INEC chairmo, Mahmood Yakubu, suppose resign.