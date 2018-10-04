Cameroon presidential election: Di men wey wan be President
- 4 October 2018
E go reach seven million pipo wey go vote dis Sunday to elect president for Cameroon. Dis na wetin you suppose sabi about each of di candidates.
Akere Muna
Popular Front for Development (FPD)
Wen den born am
18/08/1952
Wetin e dey do
Lawyer
Wetin e don do before
- Dem born Akere Muna for 18 August 1952. Im be pikin of Salomon Tandeng Muna, former Prime Minister and di broda of Bernard Muna, candidate for di 2011 presidential election and Ama Tutu Muna, Minister of Cultue for Cameroon from 2007 to 2015.
- Akere Muna na before before president of di Bar of Cameroon. Im be president of UPA wey be one joinbodi of lawyers and im also serve as Vice-President of Transparency International. Im start Transparency International for Cameroon for 2000 and im be di president of di organisation.
- For 2005, im become di global number two man for di International Anti-Corruption Organization. Im dey campiagn for di 2018 presidential election for Cameroon as opposition candidate to Paul Biya goment.
Garga Haman Adji
Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD)
Wen den born am
27 January 1944
Wetin e dey do
Civil administrator and writer
Wetin e don do before
- Im be former Minister of Public Service and Higher State Control. Im come from far north region of Cameroon and im be member of di Muslim community. Dem born Garga Haman Agji for 27 Jaunary 1944 Maroua, di capital of di Diamare division.
- Im begin serve Cameroon from very young age. For 1981, President Ahidjo appoint Garga Haman as Assistant Inspector General of di State. Im hold dis position during di first months of Paul Biya goment, as Ahmadou Ahidjo resign as Presidnt of di United Republic of Cameroon for 4 November 1982.
- For 6 April 1984, dem accuse am say e dey plot to use force comot Paul Biya. Dem dump am for Kondengui Central Prison for Yaounde to torchlight di mata, but dem release am wen dem no find anytin. Garga Haman Adji neva hold office wey e be say dem elect am out before.
- Im form im political party, di Alliance for Democracy and Development (ADD) for 4 June 1991 afta Cameroon allow many political party dem to contest as President Paul Biya put di freedom laws for 1990. Im contest but no win for 2004 and 2011 presidential elections. For 2004, im get 140,372 votes or 3.73% of di votes for di election. For 2011, im get almost di same result as e come third.
Maurice Kamto
Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC)
Former Minister
Wetin e dey do
University Professor and Dean
Wetin e don do before
- Maurice Kamto na Cameroonian politician and pesin wey don dey show face for di kontri opposition to di current goment wey don dey office since 1982. Maurice Kamto from Baham di "hauts plateaux division for di West region.
- For 1983, im get State Doctorate for Law from di Faculty of Law for Nice. Im come become di Dean of di faculty of Legal and Political Sciences for di University of Yaounde II.
- Maurice Kamto apia as Cameroon lawyer for di International Court of Justice (ICJ): Im be member of di Cameroon-Nigeria-UN Joint Commission to solve di katakata between both kontris wen dem kwanta because of Bakassi peninsula, wey dey for border between dem. Dis helele contribution im do na im follow make am Deputy Minister to di Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice for Cameroon for 2004.
- But im resign from di goment for November 2011 and on 13 August 2012, im and oda politicians start di Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC) for Yaounde. Dis new opposition party wey bring many of dem togeda, hope to change how pipo dey take discuss politics for di kontri wia e be say opposition no dey united.
Cabral Libii
Universe Party
Wen den born am
29 March 1980
Wetin e dey do
Tori pesin, Jurist
Wetin e don do before
- Dem born Cabral Libii for 29 March 1980 for Ekoamaen (Central Region, Cameroon). Im be di youngest candidate wey dey contest to be Cameroon president.
- Tori pesin and public figure for Cameroon, Cabral Libii dey famous for how im dey take tok politics for inside media for Cameroon and for TV. Im be one of di top pipo for media for di kontri.
- Im dey work for University of Yaounde II and for 2005 wen im still be student, im school mates dem accuse am say im help goment to stop strike for Cameroon universities. Im claim say no be true.
- Cabral Libii na pesin wey pipo dey also look eye say goment for Yaounde send am to scata di opposition.
Serge Espoir Matomba
United People for Social Renewal (PURS)
Wen den born am
30/09/1979
Wetin e dey do
Pesin wey get im own bizness
Wetin e don do before
- Serge Espoir Matomba, na Cameroon politician, first secretary of di United People for Social Renewal (PURS), wey dem born on 30 September 1979 for Douala.
- Im don be municipal councillor for di 4th subdivision of Douala since 2013 and be one of di first young Cameroonians wey stand up against di goment.
- For 2008 dem form "Your Super Cameroon"afta Serge Espoir Matomba meet Daniel Proença de Carvalho, wey from Portugal and be former minister and head of di Portuguese oil multinational Galp Energie.
- For 2008, im return to Cameroon, wia im first tink to start NGO wey come lead to creation of political party wey dem call Peuple uni pour la rénovation sociale for 2010 and dem elect am First Secretary. Im be di first pesin to hold di position of first personality for di party.
- For di number two congress of PURS wey end on 10 June 2017, Serge Espoir Matomba na im di party choose to run for di 2018 Cameroon presidential election and e be one of 9 candidates for di 7 October election.
Joshua Nambangi Osih
Social Democratic Front (SDF)
Oga of opposition
Wen den born am
9 December 1968
Wetin e don do before
- Im be di vice-president of di Social Democratic Front (SDF) wey be di main opposition party for Cameroon and na im be di party candidate for di 2018 presidential election. Dem born am on 9 December 1968 and im papa from Cameroon while e mama from Switzerland. Joshua Osih from di southwest region of Cameroon.
- Im career start for Douala as operations agent for Lufthansa German Airlines, den im go Switzerland (im mama konrti) wia im work for World Airlines and Swissair for Geneva. Im return to Cameroon for 2000 and start two companies, African Travel Management and Swiss airport branch for Cameroon, Camport PLC.
- Im join di Social Democratic Front for March 1991 and start im political career. Joshua Osih don be member of di National Assembly of Cameroon since 2013 and hold di position of vice-president of im party, di SDF. Im be SDF delegate for di Southwest from 2002 to 2006. From 2006 to 2012, im turn second vice-president and first vice-president of di party.
- For 2013, im be di first Cameroonian Anglophone to serve as Member of Parliament for Douala, di coastal ( Douala headquarter of littoral region) of Cameroon. Im be Vice-Chairman of di Finance Committee of di National Assembly.
- Joshua na im dem make SDF candidate for di presidential election for Cameroon for 2018. For 24 February 2018, wen di party congress end, many of di pipo 88.39%, choose am as candidate for di presidential election of im party, di SDF, for di 2018 presidential election. Im receive di support of John Fru Ndi, wey start di party and bi di president.
Adamou Ndam Njoya
Democratic Union of Cameroon (DUC)
Wen den born am
08/05/1942
Wetin e dey do
Pesin wey sabi write, teacher and before-before minister
Wetin e don do before
- Dem born am for 8 May 1942 for Foumban, Cameroon. Adamou Ndam Njoya na di president of di Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC), wey be opposition party im create for 1991. Im don be candidate for Cameroonian presidential elections for 1992, 2004 and 2011.
- Afta im do primary and secondary school for Cameroon, im travel go France for higher education wia im get PhD degrees for public international law and political science. Im be student for di International Institute of Public Administration (IIAP),and don do work for Ministry of Foreign Affairs, di French Embassy for London and international organizations for di European Office for Geneva, before im return Cameroon for 1969.
- Ndam Njoya bin work small for Ministry of Foreign Affairs (1960-1970), before im join di Faculty of Law for University of Yaoundé. Im don retire now. Ndam Njoya don also work for di Carnegie Foundation for International Peace for Cameroon as Director of di Diplomatic Training Programme. As im dey do dat one, im also collabo to create and became di first director, from 1972 to 1975, for di Cameroon Institute of International Relations (IRIC).
- For 1975, dem appoint am Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. For 1977, Ndam Njoya get appointment for di Ministry of National Education. For January 1982, Ahidjo pursue am from di goment. From 1982 to 1990, Ndam Njoya come begin write and teach and do oda work wey dem no pay am for (im be member of UNESCO Executive Board from 1985 to 1989). Im dey write about law, political science, history, international relations and political ideas, as well as drama, poems and wetin no dey real..
- For December 1990, President Paul Biya bring back opposition political parties to Cameroon and Ndam Njoya begin gada politicians wey fit change tins. Dem bin arrest Ndam Njoya for small time wit oda political opponents, but dem sharp sharp release am.
- For September 1991, im announce say im dey start di Democratic Union of Cameroon.
Paul Biya
Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM)
Wen den born am
13/02/1933
Wetin e dey do
President wey dey office
Wetin e don do before
- Dem born Paul Biya on 13 February 1933 for Mvomeka'a, (Dja-et-Lobo department, south of Cameroon). Im be politician wey don be Prime Minister from 1975 to 1982 and President of di Republic since 1982.
- Im belong to di Béti ethnic group. For 1961,im marry Jeanne-Irène Biya wey die for 1992. Franck Emmanuel Biya na dia only son. Paul Biya marry Chantal Pulcherie Vigouroux wey get two pikin from anoda marriage. Dem don born two pikin, Paul Junior Biya and Anasthasia Brenda Eyenga ("Brenda").
- Afta secondary school for Lycée Général-Leclerc for Yaoundé, im go study for di Lycée Louis-le-Grand, Sorbonne University, di Paris Institute of Political Studies, wia im get degree for public law (political science) for 1961, and di Institut des hautes études d'outre-mer in Paris.
- For 1962, dem appoint am to represent president for di goment of President Ahmadou Ahidjo. For 1968, dem appoint am Secretary General for di Presidency wit di rank of minister. For 30 June 1975, President Ahmadou Ahidjo appoint am Prime Minister as im resign on 4 November 1982. Im become President of di Republic on 6 November 1982, afta President Ahidjo resign.
- For 6 April 1984, im escape attempt wey members of di Presidential Guard wan use force comot am. Dem arrest many of di pipo and kill dem. Dem arrest many pipo from dia wey dem say get hand for di coup wey fail. Dem sentence former President Ahidjo to death even as im no dey, but President Biya later forgive am.
- For early 1990s, afta pipo ginger for wetin dem call "Dead Cities", and riots, im sharp sharp say yes for many political party dem to join politics. For 1992, for di first elections dem do wey many political party dem follow contest, im win against John Fru Ndi (40% against 36%)/. Im come later win di presidential elections for 1997 (92.6%) and 2004 (70.9%) and 2011 (77.99%).
Ndifor Afanwi Franklin
Cameroon National Citizen Movement (CNCM)
Wetin e dey do
Pastor
Wetin e don do before
- Ndifor Afanwi Franklin na 39 years old wey no get political experience.
- Im be pastor for di Kingship International Ministry and im feel say politics na wetin make tins no dey go well for Cameroon and say im wan "rescue di kontri".
- Di Pentecostal pastor start im political party – Cameroonian National Citizen Movement for 28 April 2018.
