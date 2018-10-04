Image copyright ISSOUF SANOGO

Between 2016 den August 2018 Ghana lose $229.9million to 'game boys' who dey use sakawa chop monies over di internet.

Di monies wey dem chop for Ghana dey come from banks, private companies, individuals wey di game boys enter dema systems den steal from dem.

According to di police, close to 60% of di cases wey dem handle all be fraud matters.

Head of Cybercrime Unit for Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service Chief Superintendent, Dr Herbert Gustave Yankson, talk 'The Finder' say game boys steal $35.7 million in 2016.

In 2017 dem steal $69.2 million from corporate bodies, individuals and groups in Ghana, wey by August 2018 dem steal $97 million.

According to di Police, banks dey suffer most as in 2017 alone $28million of monies wey dem steal dey belong to banks.

Dr Yankson reveal say dem take lies den tricks steals di monies from unsuspecting victims.

Sake of dis government dey increase education den sensitize make people know how dem go escape di fraud boys.

During di launch of di National Cyber Security awareness month for Accra which dem dey call 'A Safer Digital Ghana', Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia talk say e be important say Ghana go build solid digital system for development, but also e dey necessary say dem go secure di cyber environment to protect people dema monies.