Cameroon election campaign di hot with tori say opposition candidates wan unite
Maurice Kamto, 2018 presidential candidate for Cameroon Renaissance Movement go tok for tori pipo de candidate weh deh di join pawa with for get strong opposition candidate for elections.
Plenti Cameroonians believe say na only strong opposition fit get weight for face president Biya weh e don bi for pawa for 36 years.
Some pipo don say if candidates for opposition go for election laik spare parts deh no go even smell victory against president Biya weh e di control election bodi.
Tok still di go on for background with, Akere Muna for Popular Front for Development, PFD and Maurice Kamto for Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM.
Also Joshua Osih for Social Democratic Party, SDF and Serge Espoir Matomba for United People for Social Renewal, PURS di also tok.