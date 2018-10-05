Cameroon election campaign di hot with tori say opposition candidates wan unite

Image example Maurice Kamto, candidate for 2018 election

Maurice Kamto, 2018 presidential candidate for Cameroon Renaissance Movement go tok for tori pipo de candidate weh deh di join pawa with for get strong opposition candidate for elections.

Plenti Cameroonians believe say na only strong opposition fit get weight for face president Biya weh e don bi for pawa for 36 years.

Skip Twitter post by @Eric1chinje #Cameroon in freezing electoral heat with known outcome on 10/7. We're working on opposition ego-free coalition that could change history. — Eric CHINJE (@Eric1chinje) October 4, 2018

Some pipo don say if candidates for opposition go for election laik spare parts deh no go even smell victory against president Biya weh e di control election bodi.

Tok still di go on for background with, Akere Muna for Popular Front for Development, PFD and Maurice Kamto for Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM.

Skip Twitter post by @AgborNkonghoF Some civil society leaders and members of the opposition; Osih Joshua and Serge Espoire Matomba having a discussion on forming a coalition. pic.twitter.com/u2o1Am69Uy — Agbor Nkongho (@AgborNkonghoF) October 5, 2018

Also Joshua Osih for Social Democratic Party, SDF and Serge Espoir Matomba for United People for Social Renewal, PURS di also tok.