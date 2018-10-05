Buma-kor Claudia Fokam retired teacher say if goment for fit pay teacher for de service for nation, deh go bi on-top, so e di sing for make teachers feel fain.

Claudia Fokam weh na BBC Award winner, say e sing song for honour teacher for Teacher's Day for seka say teaching na gateway for all careers.

For 2000 Aunty Clau win BBC Voice of Africa Award, e send e song weh e sing for meta e kontri tok, for competition and win second prize.

"Ah bi think say if ah sing dat song teacher too go feel fain say deh di respect and society know dem", Buma-kor Claudia Fokam tok.

"Oh teacher, bi proud and bi happy, celebrate your day with joy and gladness, for you are de king of all professions, you are de fada and de master of dem all", Aunty Clau sing.

Even as deh di respect teacher, goment di try e own, e feel say sometin di lack. "Teacher no di get enough pay for all de work weh deh di do'am, if goment bi get for pay teachers for de work, de love de sacrifice, for de service weh deh di give'am for the nations and the world den, teacher go dey ontop", Aunty Clau as de di call e tok.

Dem no support media player for your device Cameroon elections: 5 tins you suppose sabi about dis 7 October election

Dis year de theme for de celebration na "Right to education is the right to qualified teachers".

For succeed as teacher de pesin must first get de heart, de passion, an no teach because anoda job no dey.

"Wen some pikin see you shout ma teacher, recognise work weh you don do, and wen pikin dem di understand weti you di teach you di glad say you di really pass on knowledge", Aunty Clau tok.

Teacher no get pawa laik before, now deh di tink say de moni small, and many di become teacher because deh wan moni and deh no di do'am with dia heart.