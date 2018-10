Image copyright Getty Images

Nine Nigerian govnors don do emergency meeting wit President Muhammadu Buhari on top primaries wey ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, do for different states.

Chairman of APC Governors' Forum and Imo govnor, Rochas Okorocha, tok say dem wan find solution to all di wahala wey happun for di primaries.

E reach 13 states wey gbege happun. For some states, na double candidates pipo vote for, oda states na di mata of election wey dem cancel and for some areas, party pipo no gbadun how e be like say national officials put hand for state mata.

Image copyright Lagos State Goovernment Image example Govnor Akinwunmi Ambode loose Lagos primary to Babajide Sanwo-Olu

For Lagos, confusion first full evri wia afta di party tok say di primary wey happun on Tuesday 2 October no happun.

Dem come back di following day to announce Babajide Sanwo-Olu as di winner of di primary wey dem bin tok say e no happun.

APC national chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, also chook mouth for primaries wey happun for Zamfara, Ogun, Abuja and Imo states say di party don decide say na direct primary dem go do, somtin wey di govnors no want.

But Ogun govnor, Ibikunle Amosun, tok say e normal during election period for pipo to quarrel.

E say na so politicians go dey hustle for wetin go favour dia side.

Image copyright Uche Nwosu Image example Some pipo for Imo state dey challenge di way wey govnor Okorocha dey force im son-in-law Uche Nwosu on dia head

Meanwhile, tori be say party officials don decide say na Mr Buhari go be di only candidate dem go carri for shoulder to represent dem for 2019 presidential election.

Mr Okorocha tok say, even as di party get plenti wahala wey dey shake dem so, e sure say na oga Buhari dem go vote for convention wey dem dey plan.