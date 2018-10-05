Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria main opposition party don accuse President Muhammadu Buhari goment say dem wan spoil di kontri democracy.

Kola Ologbondiyan, di tok-tok pesin for People's Democratic Party, PDP, say dem go carri complain go INEC office and police headquarters.

Mr Ologbondiyan tell BBC Pidgin say dem dey protest about di way electoral body, INEC, do govnorship election for Osun, wey dey southwest of di kontri.

PDP dey accuse di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, say dem do mago-mago for di election.

Na APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola win am afta dem do rerun wey opposition candidate, Ademola Adeleke - wey pipo dey call dancing senator - bin win di first stage.

Mr Ologbondiyan say di federal goment and APC dem korokoro eye wan scata Nigeria democracy.

Oga Ologbondiyan tok say dem want make goment allow INEC to dey on dia own.

E say INEC dey function like department under di ruling party.

Na Babajide Sanwo-Olu win APC primary for Lagos afta di party first declare say di primary no happun

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan add say Osun election no waka well according to law and na robbery e be.

E say di INEC declaration no follow for law and na rape of democracy because PDP demand say make dem no announce di result.

Mr Kola Ologbondiyan demand say INEC chairmo, Mahmood Yakubu, suppose resign.