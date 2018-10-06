PDP Presidential Primaries: Top four candidates wey fit gbab di ticket

Image copyright PDP Image example Dis na di Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Saturday for PDP Presidential Primaries

Delegates from 36 states of Nigeria begin gada Saturday afternoon for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt wia di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP Presidential Primaries dey hold.

Dis Presidential Primaries go elect one candidate wey go face di ruling APC party candidate President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019 election.

Na 12 candidates dey contest di presidential election and as at Saturday afternoon nobodi don step down for any.

Tori be say some aspirants get weight more than odas but di koko be say all di candidates na serious business cari dem dey go Port Harcourt .

Candidates wey fit gbab di ticket

Over 3,000 delegates go choose one pesin from di 12 heavy weight politicians wey dey contest to fly di party ticket to challenge Buhari.

Di top four candidates wey fit gbab di PDP presidential flag include;

Aminu Tambuwal

Image copyright Twitter/@AWTambuwal Image example Di govnor for Sokoto State for north west Nigeria, Aminu Tambuwal comot di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on August 1 join di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) dat same day.

Aminu Tambuwal di govnor for Sokoto State just port from APC enta PDP only two months ago but all along na very close friend of Nyesom Wike, di govnor of Rivers State southern Nigeria wey dey host di convention.

Pipo wey sabi politic say as im and Wike dey so close, im chance to gbab di ticket high like high tension.

Odas say na di 52 year old Tambuwal be di candidate for core north wey fit match di kain support Buhari get sake of say im from di seat of Calipha - Sokoto wia di Sultan be oga of all muslims wey go vote for next year election.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bukola Saraki

For Nigeria goment, Saraki cari number three position afta President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice Presido Professor Yemi Osibanjo.

Di son of former national politician Olusola Saraki, Senator Bukola don transform from Kwara state strong man to popular national leader.

Saraki new year resolution for 2018 to shine for di kontri don become super story wit im Maradona skills wey im use dribble police and di presidency.

Sabi pipo dey tok say Saraki wit im youth at 55 years for age, education (im be medical doctor), and im paddy paddy wit politicians for both APC and PDP dey give am strong chance to become PDP flag bearer for 2019.

As di sitting senate pesido, Saraki dey sweet position to be one of di frontrunners, according to PDP National Chairman Media Adviser Ike Abonyi, ''sake of say im get long leg for politics tey tey, na why im be one of di frontrunners''.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Image copyright kwankwaso/Facebook Image example Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Former two term Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso, wey don turn senator, na heavyweight for PDP and di state wey get di highest number of voters for northern Nigeria.

Through im Kwankwasiyya group, wey im use do development projects for Kano state and donate moni to poor pipo, Kwanwkaso don turn movement reach oda parts of Nigeria.

Like Saraki, Kwankwaso comot from APC and re-join PDP wen im stop to dey see eye to eye wit di way di party dey waka.

Oga Buhari must bring im Messi skills for 2019 presidential election if Kwankwaso na di candidate for PDP unto say di battle go be fight to finish.

Kwankwaso also get 'political youth' wey dey work for am at 61 years if you compare wit oga Buhari 74 years plus, according to di PDP national chairman media adviser.

Atiku Abubakar

Image copyright Getty Images

Former Vice presido Atiku Abubakar go dey pray say like oga Buhari wey try three times before im succeed, dis im fourth time attempt im go score.

Oga Atiku na pesin wey don eye di office of di presido for many many years.

Im get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come in 1999 even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return back to PDP.

At 71 years, Atiku na one of di oldest of di candidates and many pipo dey tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

Atiku get deep pockets and Abonyi tok say dis fit helep candidates but if na wetin pipo dey use to check who fit win but im add say oda tins dey wey fit change di final result.

Last minute U-turn dey possible?

If you don dey monitor primary elections wey don already happun for di past one week, you go see say na from one wahala to anoda dey shele.

Fight-fight, gunshots, cancel result today, confam candidate tomorrow don become order of di day for govnorship and lawmaker primaries for Lagos, Zamfara and Delta.

So PDP no get choice but to range primary election wey dey free and fair if di party wan succeed for di kontri or dem go run down.

As e be so e go dey hard make candidates decide for last minute to drop dia sword and support consensus candidate but e no go dey impossible.

Delegates don begin land Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, some don write dia name alias accreditation.

Wetin remain now na for voting to start.