E don happen, Akere Muna di back Kamto for Sunday election

Akere Muna, 2018 presidential candidate for Popular Front for Development, PFD don withdraw e sef from Sunday election for support with Maurice Kamto for Cameroon Renaissance Movement, CRM.

De reason for di move na for get strong candidate for opposition weh e fit face President Biya weh e don rule for 36.

Akere di call oda parties for join e support Kamto and get one party for dis election for Sunday.

"Ah sabi say na only alliance for principal opposition fit give hope for wa pipo weh deh don di langa changement since", Akere Muna tok.

One group weh e work for background for make dis union happen, Cameroon Alliance for Coalition with support from Cameroon American Council with Sylvie Bello as founder.

"We bin don di advocate for coalition candidate, for get beta chance for change Cameroon.

We start work for September, send letters for candidates, send message make dem put pride for corner kam togeda for coalition", Tatiana coalition member tell BBC News Pidgin.

Plenti Cameroonians believe say na only strong opposition fit get weight for face president Biya weh e don bi for pawa for 36 years.

Some pipo don say if candidates for opposition go for election laik spare parts deh no go even smell victory against president Biya weh e di control election bodi.

Akere Muna, PFD and Maurice Kamto for CRM don finally agree. Joshua Osih for Social Democratic Party, SDF and Serge Espoir Matomba for United People for Social Renewal, PURS di also tok.