Image copyright Rivers State Government House/Facebook

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, di govnor of Rivers state for south-south Nigeria, don tok say no single pesin fit influence wetin go happun for Port Harcourt on Saturday 6 October.

E tok am as e dey welcome delegates wey dey arrive to do national convention of di kontri main opposition People's Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr Wike dey answer kweshon say weda some strong pipo for di party get power to determine how e go be and who go come out as PDP presidential candidate.

E say no matter how di pesin get influential reach, nobodi fit control how delegates wey dey come from di 36 States and Abuja go vote.

"I get right to vote as a delegate but my influence no big like dat. Pipo wey dey tok about dis tin no get facts. Abi you mean say as govnor of Rivers State, I go put gun for di head of all di delegates to vote a particular candidate? I not fit force all di 14 governors to vote a particular aspirant. You mean say you fit change di views and opinions of all di states?"

Di governor say im go work wit oda leaders to make sure say di national convention dey transparent and credible, come add say make whoever come out as di party presidential candidate work wit oda leaders to sack APC comot for office.