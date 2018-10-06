ELECAM say no phone, CRM say dey must use phone for polling centre

Image copyright Getty Images

Cameroon go elect new president for Sunday and Elections Cameroon, ELECAM don mash break for gear back-back say no mobile phone for polling centre.

But CRM swear for use phone say e no concern dem deh as law no stop'am.

"We must use mobile phone for election centres and and no man go stop we, Paul Eric Kingue, CRM campaign manager tok for tori pipo.

Kingue say na deh di plot for fraud elections and say deh no go gree.

Nine candidates go run for 2018 presidential elections, no woman

Elections Cameroon, ELECAM de organ weh e di manage elections for Cameroon afta deh bin deny de kongasa say voters no go use dia phone for polling centre don change tok again say deh no wan catch phone for polling centre.

ELECAM Director, Erik Essousse bi say election law no di stop voters for use dia phone for polling stations.

ELECAM bi first react re-act afta weh some foto with telephone weh deh mark x ontop circulate for ELECAM regional centre e Facebook account.

Den wen newspapers and pipo damn de message, e vanish from ELECAM regional centre e page.

Before ELECAM say na lie say make voter no use telephone for polling station, one presidential candidate for PURS party, Serge Espoir Matomba bin don komot release condemn de decision.

Even main opposition, Social Democratic Party, SDF, member for parliament, Jean Michel Nintcheu, bin announce say e go organise protest for condemn de decision.

Cameroon elections: 5 tins you suppose sabi about dis 7 October election

Hon. Nintcheu bin don tok say na way for tief results for election.

Cameroon di elect president for number 7 day for October and na around 6.7 million kontri pipo register for vote out of about 22 million population.