PDP Convention: Bole, Shaku-Shaku as pipo gada for Port Harcourt

  • 6 October 2018

Today, Nigeria main opposition party members go choose dia presidential candidate for 2019 election.

  • Members of Nigeria main opposition party, People's Democratic Party PDP, dey gada today elect presidential candidate wey go represent dem for 2019 election. BBC

    Members of Nigeria main opposition party, People's Democratic Party PDP, dey gada today to elect presidential candidate wey go represent dem for 2019 election.

  • Di winner go face current president Muhammadu Buhari BBC

    Political heavyweights like former vice presido Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto govnor, Aminu Tambuwal, dey hope say na dem di party go choose to face current president Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Current senate president, Bukola Saraki, dey contest to win di party ticket BBC

    Current senate president, Bukola Saraki, dey contest to win di party ticket too

  • Delegates come from evri part of di kontri, set up dia own canopy BBC

    Sunday 7 October na deadline wey election commission INEC give parties to do dia primary

  • Delegates come from evri part of di kontri, set up dia own canopy BBC

    Delegates come from evri part of di kontri, set up dia own canopy

  • Rivers govnor, Nyesom Wike, don tok say delegates go use dia free mind to vote for who dem want. BBC

    Rivers govnor, Nyesom Wike, don tok say delegates go use dia free mind to vote for who dem want.

  • Party memoralabia BBC

    Delegates neva start to vote but dem go start to do small campaign for di candidate wey dem want

  • Security full ground kakaraka BBC

    Security full ground kakaraka

  • Port Harcourt pipo use di opportunity to hustle small business BBC

    Port Harcourt pipo use di opportunity to hustle small business

  • Yakubu Dogara BBC

    Some party leaders like di Speaker of House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, and...

  • Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa BBC

    ...Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa don already land for Port Harcourt.

  • Young pipo dey selense groove for di convention and dey use Shaku-Shaku to campaign BBC

    Young pipo dey selense groove for di convention and dey use Shaku-Shaku to campaign

  • But of course na, Bole no dey carri last for Port Harcourt, di capital of Rivers state, wey dey south-south Nigeria. BBC

    For sure na, as per Port Harcourt concern, Bole no dey carri last for di capital of Rivers state, wey dey south-south Nigeria.

Another thing we de for inside dis tori