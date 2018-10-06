PDP Convention: Bole, Shaku-Shaku as pipo gada for Port Harcourt
Today, Nigeria main opposition party members go choose dia presidential candidate for 2019 election.
Members of Nigeria main opposition party, People's Democratic Party PDP, dey gada today to elect presidential candidate wey go represent dem for 2019 election.
Political heavyweights like former vice presido Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto govnor, Aminu Tambuwal, dey hope say na dem di party go choose to face current president Muhammadu Buhari.
Current senate president, Bukola Saraki, dey contest to win di party ticket too
Sunday 7 October na deadline wey election commission INEC give parties to do dia primary
Delegates come from evri part of di kontri, set up dia own canopy
Rivers govnor, Nyesom Wike, don tok say delegates go use dia free mind to vote for who dem want.
Delegates neva start to vote but dem go start to do small campaign for di candidate wey dem want
Security full ground kakaraka
Port Harcourt pipo use di opportunity to hustle small business
Some party leaders like di Speaker of House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara, and...
...Delta state govnor Ifeanyi Okowa don already land for Port Harcourt.
Young pipo dey selense groove for di convention and dey use Shaku-Shaku to campaign
For sure na, as per Port Harcourt concern, Bole no dey carri last for di capital of Rivers state, wey dey south-south Nigeria.