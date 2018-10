Image copyright YOUTUBE Image example Monkey driver eye no comot for road as im dey drive

One Indian bus driver don chop suspension afta im allow monkey "drive" im bus.

Even though none of di passengers inside di bus for southern Karnataka state complain about di monkey driver.

But as many pipo watch di video for internet di bus driver oga no waste time to take action ontop di matter.

Wey no fit put passenger life in danger to "allow monkey for steering" wheel na wetin di company tok-tok pesin tok.

Tory be say na Monday October 1 dis tin happun,according to goment road Transport Corporation wey only find out about di mata afta di video scata internet.

According to pipo wey see as e happun, di monkey enta di bus with passenger sitdown for driver seat for almost ten minutes before e jump out for bus stop.

Di whole tin no even disturb di driver wey in name na M Prakash,as im allow im new friend dey drive go as dem kotinu dia journey.

But to dey fair to Mr Prakash, one of im hand no comot for di steering as dem dey drive. And di monkey too im eye no comot for road wen im dey drive.