PDP Presidential Primaries 2018: Vote counting don start

Image copyright Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig Image example Dis na di Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Saturday for PDP Presidential Primaries

Voting don end for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt wia Nigeria main opposition party Peoples Democratic Party - PDP Presidential Primaries dey hold.

Voting end by 6:16am on Sunday and electoral officers don begin sort and count votes for each of di aspirant.

Already, agents of di 12 aspirants don confam say di voting process dey pure.

Di 12 candidates no step down for any.

Image copyright Twitter/@OfficialPDPNig Image example Over 3274 delegates na im mark dia names to vote out of 4000 delegates wey suppose show for di convention.

Delegates wey vote

Over 3274 delegates na im mark dia names to vote out of 4000 delegates wey suppose show for di convention.

Breakdown of delegates according to di states include:

State Delegates Abia 106 Adamawa 76 Akwa Ibom 153 but 151 vote Anambra 54 Bauchi 76 Bayelsa 74 Benue 121 Borno 57 Cross River 95 Delta 150 Ebonyi 101 Edo 79 Enugu 126 Ekiti 109 Gombe 89 Kaduna 103 Kano 129 Imo 117 Jigawa 84 Katsina 102 but 101 vote Kebbi 68 but 66 vote Kogi 94 but 93 vote Kwara 102 Lagos 62 Nasarawa 52 Niger 83 Ogun 21 Ondo 64 Osun 89 Oyo 88 Plateau 76 Rivers 131 Sokoto 95 Taraba 93 Yobe 59 Zamfara 48 FCT 36

Pesin wey go fit beat Buhari naim we want - PDP DelegatesBBC Pidgin yarn wit some of di delegates Saturday night as di vote dey waka."We dey look for candidate wey go defeat President Buhari." Na so Dr. Princess Rabi Ibrahim from Zamfara state tok. She say di candidate must be pesin wey no get any comma wey be say dem elect am today, tomorrow EFCC go come arrest am...Balarabe Shehu Shuni from Sokoto say na young pesin wey go unite Nigeria and provide job for young pipo e want. "Na di candidate wey go bring progress, tackle insecurity, bring employment for our youth and also move di kontri forward naim we want."For Senator Thompson Sekibo from Rivers state, all di aspirants don serve for one capacity or do oda so dem get di experience to take lead di kontri well pass wetin dey now."We dey look for pesin wey be true Nigerian, wey respect human life, pesin wey don read and understand di constitution of Nigeria so e go lead and rule according to di law." Olivia Dazyan from Plateau state and Setonji Koshoebo from Lagos dey hope say di candidate wey go come go dey dynamic, young and intelligent, pesin wey dey acceptable to all Nigerians and wey fit give credible leadership as e concern security and di economy because hunger dey. Top four candidates wey fit gbab di ticket

Image example PDP candidates

Delegates from 36 states of Nigeria begin gada Saturday afternoon for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt wia di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP Presidential Primaries dey hold.

Dis Presidential Primaries go elect one candidate wey go face di ruling APC party candidate President Muhammadu Buhari for 2019 election.

Tori be say some aspirants get weight more than odas but di koko be say all di candidates na serious business cari dem dey go Port Harcourt .

Di top four candidates wey fit gbab di PDP presidential flag include;

Aminu Tambuwal

Image copyright Twitter/@AWTambuwal Image example Di govnor for Sokoto State for north west Nigeria, Aminu Tambuwal comot di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on August 1 join di opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) dat same day.

Aminu Tambuwal di govnor for Sokoto State just port from APC enta PDP only two months ago but all along na very close friend of Nyesom Wike, di govnor of Rivers State southern Nigeria wey dey host di convention.

Pipo wey sabi politic say as im and Wike dey so close, im chance to gbab di ticket high like high tension.

Odas say na di 52 year old Tambuwal be di candidate for core north wey fit match di kain support Buhari get sake of say im from di seat of Calipha - Sokoto wia di Sultan be oga of all muslims wey go vote for next year election.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Bukola Saraki

For Nigeria goment, Saraki cari number three position afta President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice Presido Professor Yemi Osibanjo.

Di son of former national politician Olusola Saraki, Senator Bukola don transform from Kwara state strong man to popular national leader.

Saraki new year resolution for 2018 to shine for di kontri don become super story wit im Maradona skills wey im use dribble police and di presidency.

Sabi pipo dey tok say Saraki wit im youth at 55 years for age, education (im be medical doctor), and im paddy paddy wit politicians for both APC and PDP dey give am strong chance to become PDP flag bearer for 2019.

As di sitting senate pesido, Saraki dey sweet position to be one of di frontrunners, according to PDP National Chairman Media Adviser Ike Abonyi, ''sake of say im get long leg for politics tey tey, na why im be one of di frontrunners''.

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Image copyright kwankwaso/Facebook Image example Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Former two term Kano state govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso, wey don turn senator, na heavyweight for PDP and di state wey get di highest number of voters for northern Nigeria.

Through im Kwankwasiyya group, wey im use do development projects for Kano state and donate moni to poor pipo, Kwanwkaso don turn movement reach oda parts of Nigeria.

Like Saraki, Kwankwaso comot from APC and re-join PDP wen im stop to dey see eye to eye wit di way di party dey waka.

Oga Buhari must bring im Messi skills for 2019 presidential election if Kwankwaso na di candidate for PDP unto say di battle go be fight to finish.

Kwankwaso also get 'political youth' wey dey work for am at 61 years if you compare wit oga Buhari 74 years plus, according to di PDP national chairman media adviser.

Atiku Abubakar

Image copyright Getty Images

Former Vice presido Atiku Abubakar go dey pray say like oga Buhari wey try three times before im succeed, dis im fourth time attempt im go score.

Oga Atiku na pesin wey don eye di office of di presido for many many years.

Im get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come in 1999 even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return back to PDP.

At 71 years, Atiku na one of di oldest of di candidates and many pipo dey tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

Atiku get deep pockets and Abonyi tok say dis fit helep candidates but if na wetin pipo dey use to check who fit win but im add say oda tins dey wey fit change di final result.