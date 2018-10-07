Aisha Buhari wan shake APC table?

Image copyright Aisha Buhari Image example Pipo wey see di post no believe am at first, some even dey wonda weda yahoo-yahoo boyz don hack Aisha Buhari social media accounts.

Aisha Buhari, wife of Nigeria president on Sunday post for all her verified social page dey bad-mouth APC wey be her husband party.

Inside di post Madam Buhari em do wayo wella for most of di primaries di party do.

She even provoke for di APC National Chiarmo Adams Oshiomhole say im wey be 'Comrade/Activist' yet impunity-by force power dey happun under im watch.

Pipo wey see di post no believe am at first, some even dey wonda weda yahoo-yahoo boyz don hack her social media accounts.

BBC don call di presidency to confam wetin dey happun but no bodi don respond or reply text message on top di mata.

E fit be say na wetin happun to her brother for Adamawa State northeast Nigeria wia im loss di. Dat one make di president wife vex wella, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

No be today she don begin vex or provoke for her husband goment. But dis na di first time she go bad mouth him politic party.

APC neva reply wetin she tok but dis one dey come just afta di ruling party declare her husband Muhammadu Buhari as dia 2019 presidential candidate.