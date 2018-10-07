Cameroon presidential election don start but internet don finish for Northwest

Image example First pesin for vote pastor Efulekeng

Cameroonians dem begin go file out on Sunday morning vote for de next president afta seven years.

About 6.7 million voters na im authorities dey expect to vote inside dis election.

Election Cameroon representative, Mr Bambia for polling unit tell BBC News Pidgin say wen voters kam deh di first check dia number for list.

Afta deh show dem de ballot papers, deh pickam den go vote kam back put ink do finger print den sign.

Fear say internet fit finish laik soap deh for Cameroon election

Polling centre for Efoulan, Yaoundé open for 8:00am and de first pesin vote for 8:05am.

Na for dis polling centre weh one of de candidates, Cabral Libii go vote small taim.

"Ah don perform ma civic duty, and na de tin weh ah preach and ah glad for bi de first pesin weh e vote", Pastor Efulekeng tell BBC News Pidgin.

Observer Behalal Anne for one NGO weh e partner with European Union, EU, say all tin di pass fain no complain for now. "All polling unit open normally and we hope say e go go on laik this till de end" e add.

For Northwest resident tell BBC News Pidgin say internet don finish and gun men attack for Bafut but army push dem back seize guns and petrol.

Image example Only one out of di eight candidates wey dey contest na im di pipo go elect and President Paul Biya wey don rule Cameroon for 36 years still dey contest against seven odas.

Anoda man "Ah glad as a say ah vote for de first taim and ah hope say ma vote go count and bring change for this kontri".

Any man weh e no kam vote na error e di make. If you wan make anything change na through vote.

One political party member for CPDM, Jean Oscar Manga say all tin di pass fain and deh di wait for voters.