4 reasons why pipo no like to dey do exercise

Image copyright iStock

No be today wey health experts dey always draw ear give pipo say make dem dey do exercise.

Di reason be say e dey epp blood to circulate, dey keep di heart strong and dey ginger beta health.

So, why e dey hard pipo to carri dia body dey run upandan?

Dem no support media player for your device "Okada man dey call me Orobo"

Researchers wey look di mata tok say pipo brain dey reason say body no be firework so pipo suppose rest.

Image copyright Getty Images

But e get oda reasons why to do exercise na Jamb kweshon.

Image copyright Getty Images

Traffic

For big city like Lagos, southwest Nigeria, traffic na big reason why pipo no dey even tink exercise.

By di time pipo reason how dem go take jog for heavy traffic, dem don tire already.

Laziness

E be like di researchers no too far from wetin dem tok.

Pipo don tok say na pure laziness dey cause dey cause why dem no dey exercise.

Time

For some pipo, to find di time to do exercise na di main problem.

Morin Oladejo, wey dey do exercise wella, tok say wen she first start, time na di biggest tin wey worry am pass.

"My schedule bin play me yeye wen I bin wan start but I find way to make am work because I bin dey very determined wen I start."

Pain of exercise

As pesin dey exercise, di strain e dey cause for pesin bodi no be here. Sometimes, di pain dey dey too much for some pipo.

Ojeh Eseose tell BBC Pidgin say, "Di first time wey I exercise, my bodi begin pain me wey bin drop my motivation."