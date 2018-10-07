Image copyright Nigeria Government Image example Nigeria first lady Aisha Buhari wen her daughter dey do wedding

Nigerians dey para for social media afta dem see wetin Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, nack for Twitter.

Inside di post, Mrs Buhari accuse ruling All Progressives Congress, wey be im husband party, say dem do wayo wella for most of di primaries di party do.

She even provoke for di APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, say im wey be comrade yet impunity-by force power dey happun under im watch.

Pipo wey see di post no believe am at first, some even dey wonda weda yahoo-yahoo boyz don hack her social media accounts.

Official photographer woman wey dey snap Aisha Buhari and oda big-big goment pipo

One user say since Mrs Buhari don tok her own, make sombori pass microphone give APC.

Image copyright Haye Okoh Image example No be today wey Mrs Buhari don shade tok somtin wey her husband fit agree or no agree wit

Some dey wonder which kain table di first lady dey shake so?

But no be evrbodi reason di same way. Some dey yab am say na so tok-tok she dey tok, no action. Sombori even use di word 'lifeless'.

When Aisha Buhari said "the aspirants used their hard earned money to purchase nomination form"

As politicians and di pipo dey move dey go 2019 election so, dis kain tok wey Mrs Buhari tok go shake her husband? Di party APC go respond? Di first lady fit enta yawa?

Nobodi know. Or at least most of us no know sha.