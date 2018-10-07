Image copyright Getty Images

As People's Democratic Party, PDP, name former vice president Atiku Abubakar as dia presidential candidate for di 2019 general election, Nigerians sharpely enta social media to chook mouth for di matter.

Many of dem believe say di former vice president na strong candidate wey fit challenge President Muhammadu Buhari wey be di presidential candidate for di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for election.

For di primaries wey PDP do for Adokiye Amiesemaka stadium for Port Harcourt, oga Abubakar collect di highest number of votes from delegates to defeat eleven oda aspirants.

Many of im party members don congratulate am for im victory.

Dem no support media player for your device Co-founder of di 'Bring Back Our Girls' campaign, Oby Ezekwesili, don declare to contest for president

But some Nigerians dey reason say di two main candidates na bad choice.

Some feel say di former vice presido to former president Olusegun Obasanjo get chance against Mr Buhari.

Some dey reason say pipo too dey spread bad rumour about oga Abubakar too much.

But eh, 2019 no far again and, to become president no be easy somtin.