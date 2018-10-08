Cameroon presidential election: African Union no observe vote for Anglophone region

Image copyright Facebook/President Paul Biya Image example President Paul Biya and seven odas na im contest di election and many dey expect Biya wey don rule for 36 years to win again.

Cameroon wake up Monday dey wait for results to know who win Sunday presidential election.

Tori be say ome katakata bin happun for di Anglophone region, even internet varnish liak soap for di Northwest region during election.

Afta voting for morning taim, counting of ballot start for 6:00pm on Sunday

BBC News Pidgin understand say de still di count votes dem and na only afta 15 days weh Constitutional Council go fit declare de result as de law tok.

Image example Afta voting for morning taim, counting of ballot start for 6:00pm on Sunday

African Union - AU weh deh observe elections say deh no get results from Anglophone regions but say deh check say de result bi positive.

AU say de election bi positive but for some parts for Anglophone region pipo no vote and even for Yaounde de vote bi slow for some areas.

'From de results weh we get deh no tok anytin about de two regions but we check say deh result so far bi positive,' Kwesi Agbefia Seleagodji Lononyo head of African Union observer mission tell tori pipo.

De head of mission no tok if dis go affect de election outcome as deh no get results for de two regions.

"We no get any representative for Northwest so we di wait, no results from de two regions but we check say election bi positive", Kwesi Agbefia Seleagodji Lononyo, African Union head of mission tok.

But for wen we see say out of de normal 2343 polling units for Northwest deh reduce'am for 79 polling units because of insecurity, and pipo no get means for komot from one village go vote for anoda.

Even pipo weh deh get voters card for de region lock dia doors stay inside house for seka say dey di fear.

"If we komot Ambazonia pipo go cut wa head, so weh just dey we for house", mami for Kumbo, Northwest tell BBC News Pidgin.

Dem no support media player for your device Cameroonians di judge how di election process deh go

Jean Paul Yamnyuy, Elecam representative for Jumping Jack Group C say turn out be low, out of about 320 for list na only 169 vote.

"All tin pass fain and de result weh a get show say Maurice Kamto win by 67 votes and Paul Biya follow with 6o votes" e tok.

As counting start voters kam back for control dia vote and deh say dis taim, "man no make erreur' say deh go protect dia vote.

"We get for get the result so dat weh den wan officially give de results we fit march de result with weti weh we get", Collins Berynyuy tell BBC News pidgin.

Image example Maurice Kamto di vote

But so far, observer Christophe Bobiokono say deh problem weh some pipo get na say deh no see dia names for polling unit and deh go back deh no vote.

E add say some Anglophones weh deh run from some regions no bi fit vote because de de law say deh only get to vote where they registered.