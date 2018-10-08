Atiku, Buhari, Donald Duke, Oby Ezekwesili: Who strong pass for 2019?

Image example Donald Duke, Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili

Nigerians on Monday wake up to sabi say boxing ring don ready for politic party dem to battle 2019 election as almost all of dem confam dia candidates for next year presidential elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari gbab di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) ticket for national convention in Eagle Square Abuja, Saturday night breaking Sunday, di same time former Vice Presido Alhaji Atiku Abubakar win di People's Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries become di PDP flag bearer for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

For one corner for Abuja Oby Ezekwesili declare her plan to contest for presido of Nigeria under di Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) and Donald Duke na im win di Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential primaries.

Na who strong pass between Donald Duke, Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar and Oby Ezekwesili na im Nigerians dey ask now.

Based on logistics, make we enta dis candidates one by one and see wetin pipo dey tok say fit helep dem shine wella for next year election, and di oda tins wey fit give dem small headache.

Muhammadu Buhari

Image copyright APC Image example President Muhammdu Buhari

Di current champion - APC, 74 years for age, former military leader, farmer, north west Nigeria (Fulani), Katsina pikin

Oga Buhari don tanda in charge of Africa biggest kontri for population for di pass three years now.

Just as im get plenti pipo wey dey support im ministry as di general overseer of around 200 million pipo, im also get pipo wey dey get headache say im fit tanda for state house until 2023.

But weda you like am or you no like am, e get tins wey nobodi go argue dey work for Sai Baba.

Muscle: Corruption and security na two areas oga Buhari no dey take play. Dis two mata don block progress and development for Nigeria tey tey.

Di time wey bad politicians dey tiff money and use am slap Nigerians for face don fade.

Anti corruption police, EFCC don drag and win court case dem against former govnors, senior military officers and odas.

Oga Buhari relocate di operational command centre of di military go di north east as soon as im become presido for 2015.

Even though militants still dey show diasef for Nigeria north east region wey include Borno, Yobe and Adamawa state, Nigeria Army don reduce di areas wey dem dey control.

Hamstring: Oga Buhari biggest headache na how to make ordinary Nigerians live beta life.

Sabi pipo tok say Nigeria economy get all di ingredients to make di kontri blow like natural resources but work no dey and moni slow to enta.

Boko Haram attacks fit don reduce but herdsmen attack especially for di north central region don overtake dem and pipo dey complain say oga Buhari dey relax on top di mata sake of say na im ethnic group, na dem dey cause di wahala.

Anoda na oga Buhari health, wit im own mouth im tok say, di way im sick for 2015, im never see am for im life.

Atiku Abubakar

Image example Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

Di main challenger - PDP, 71 years for age, businessman, former vice presido, north east (Fulani), Adamawa pikin

Former Vice presido Atiku Abubakar go dey pray say like oga Buhari wey try three times before im succeed, dis im fourth time attempt im go score.

Oga Atiku na pesin wey don eye di office of di presido for many many years.

Im get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come in 1999 even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return back to PDP.

Muscle: Atiku get deep pockets, im don make plenti moni from im businesses like American University of Nigeria, TV and Radio Gotel, Faro Water etc.

Like di way voters support American billionaire Donald Trump unto im business skills, dis dey make Atiku fine for eye of pipo wey go like make im grow di economy and give dem work as im don promise.

Atiku tell BBC say if im win, im go make 40 per cent of im cabinet full wit youth dem, dis na good tin for kontri wey full with young pipo.

Hamstring: At 71 years, Atiku na one of di oldest of di candidates and many pipo dey tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

Afta im serve almost eight years as vice presido for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo goment from 1999 to 2007, na see finish level im dey wit Nigerians.

Odas dey tok say Atiku na wayo pesin wey power dey hungry even though im don deny dis claim plenti times now.

Some dey feel say dis corruption quanta wey fit increase under Atiku regime go return di kontri back to wahala.

Oby Ezekwesili

Image copyright Obiageli Ezekwesili

Di female challenger - ACPN, 65 years for age, technocrat, former goment minister, chartered accountant, south east (Igbo), Anambra pikin

Dr. Obiageli (Oby) Ezekwesili presidential agenda don make am di first popular woman to challenge for di office of di presidency.

Di former goment minister for Education don helep bring attention to hundreds of school girls, wey militants bin kidnap for north east, as leader of di Bring Back Our Girls group.

She no send both PDP and APC wey she dey always oppose. According to her, she don give PDP and APC red card because di two of dem don fail di country.

She say wit di Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) she go cari Nigerians for mind first and dem go follow join her for major decisions wey affect dem.

Dem no support media player for your device I dey run for president to destroy old system - Oby Ezekwesili

She add say: "As 2019 dey near so, Nigeria people suppose put eye for ground make sure say di people wey dem vote enter office get three things; 'character, competence, capacity.'

Now, she say her agenda na to get people wey get all dis qualities but no wan run for office sake of all di yama-yama wey dey happun for goment.

Muscle: How to grow di economy wey be one of Nigeria's biggest headache na somtin Ezekwesili go fit chook eye on top.

As former vice president for Africa at di World Bank, she also get di experience wey go helep am.

She don promise to reform goment corporations like di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and ginger di private sector to create jobs.

Half of di population of Nigeria na women, so e fit follow say dem go support fellow woman like dem.

Hamstring: ACPN what?!

Small party dey translate to small evri tin; supporters, campaign moni, volunteers, noise and odas.

As Igbo candidate and female, e fit hard for Ezekwesili to collect support for northern Nigeria wey dey practise Islam pass any pda religion.

Donald Duke

Image copyright Facebook/Donald Duke

Di youngest challenger - SDP, 57 years for age, lawyer, former govnor, south south (Calabar), Cross River state

Donald Duke no be stranger to presidential election, in 2007 im give way for Umaru Yar'Adua di consensus presidential candidate for PDP for dat year election.

But dis time, na wit di SDP im don camp wit for im presidential agenda afta im comot from PDP.

Tori be say, na only northerner PDP wan give ticket, and las las na wetin happun.

As govnor of Cross River from 1999 to 2007, Duke popular all over di kontri unto di way im just scatta di state wit projects weda na tourism, agriculture or investment wey include, Tinapa Resort, Calabar street carnival and Obudu Cattle Ranch.

Dem no support media player for your device Politics party must reduce nomination forms money to epp young pipo

Muscle: At 57 years, Duke na one of di youngest candidate wey dey contest, hope say young presido go fit connect beta wit wetin dey shele for today Nigeria and cari fresh ideas solve Nigeria wahala.

Hamstring: SPD what?! Just like Ezekwesili, Duke na candidate of small party, so e go hard for dem to achieve big tins.

Anoda wahala be say, as pesin from di south south region, e go hard Duke to compete against oga Buhari and Atiku for northern states.