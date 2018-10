Burna Boy don 'burn down' O2 Academy

Image copyright Burna Boy

Afrobeats singer Burna Boy don 'burn down' Brixton Academy, for London.

Waitee no be di kain fire you dey think, na di kain ginger wey full O2 Arena on Sunday night wen di Nigerian musician scata di place for im first show for London as e dey on tour.

In fact only one name full di mouths of fans wey pack for di arena dat name na Burna Boy.

Burna Boy wey real name na Damini Ogulu sell out di O2 academy sotey some fans come dey compare am to wetin Wizkid bin do wen im bin perform for London.

Di musician deliver performance wey many fans believe say na one of di best for sometime.

Image copyright Twitter/@burnaboy

For one stage, Burna Boy stop to sing but instead choose to listen as di crowd begin sing along e hit song 'Ye'.

Wizkid bin sell out di 20,000 capacity O2 Arena wit im Afrorepublik show for May dis year.

Skip Twitter post by @KingNoCulture Burna Boy sold out 02 academy last night even with amazing performances .



High time we accept he's on the same level with Davido and wizkid . Haters will say I'm reaching , but I'm sure burnaboy fans will be so proud of this lad β­πŸ‘‘ pic.twitter.com/L8doe2Q75n — King.TinuoyeπŸ‘‘ (@KingNoCulture) October 8, 2018

Meanwhile for some of Burna Boy fans, di Afrobeats singer and rapper dey "underrated" and e fit be di best tin wey don happun since slice bread.

Skip Twitter post by @AyoMyk Burna Boy is no longer underrated.

Burna Boy is no longer underrated.

Burna Boy is no longer underrated.



Burna Boy is no longer underrated.

Burna Boy is no longer underrated.

Burna Boy is no longer underrated.

Burna Boy is no longer underrated. — Ayoe Blacc (@AyoMyk) October 8, 2018