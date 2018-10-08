Atiku Running Mate: Who go follow am contest 2019 election?
Na just one day wey don pass since Atiku Abubakar become di candidate of People's Democratic Party, Nigeria main opposition party.
Di former vice president go lock horn for 2019 election wit President Muhammadu Buhari and odas like former education minister Oby Ezekwesili and former govnor Donald Duke to become Nigeria next president.
Wetin neva clear na who di running mates to dis pipo go be - we dey reason say oga Buhari no go im deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wetin Lagos APC do govnor Akinwunmi Ambode.
Di one wey dey pipo on top pass na oga Atiku Abubakar own and dem dey wonda im deputy go be.
Atiku outscore both Senator Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal for votes by PDP delegates on Sunday to become di man wey challenge Buhari for 2019.
Names don already dey fly upandan for social media but we go reduce am to di three pipo wey dia name dey fly evri wia like housefly wey miss road for night.
Peter Obi
Dis na di name wey full pipo mouth.
Peter Obi wey be di former govnor of Anambra state na friend to Atiku Abubakar and for inside statement wey e release on Friday im say di former vice presido na "wetin Nigerians want next year".
Even though tori pipo Punch dey report say Obi fit no qualify sake of say many pipo from di South-East region don hold one office or di oda for di last few years, Nigerians on social media no dey reason dat one.
Dem believe say if Mr Abubakar choose Mr Obi as deputy, im go win di hearts and votes from pipo for South-East and South-South.
Bukola Saraki
Even though say di current senate president lose to Atiku for PDP convention, Nigerians no go mind to see Mr Saraki serve as vice-president.
But like Obi, that one go be di choice of di PDP and Saraki imself if e ready to serve under pesin wey e lose to.
Di plus for dis combination according to some fans be say, if Atiku pick Saraki e go fit match wetin APC get as per Buhari and Osinbajo.
Mr Saraki na North-Central pesin wey come from Kwara State but pipo for southwest like am.
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala
She be di only woman wey her name dey fly upandan for social media.
Dr Iweala, wey don serve as Nigeria finance minister fit leave her position as board member for Twitter to contest for election?
She fit bring di 'women in politics' mata wey some pipo dey find dem believe say she go be strong candidate