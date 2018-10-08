Image copyright Getty Images

Na just one day wey don pass since Atiku Abubakar become di candidate of People's Democratic Party, Nigeria main opposition party.

Di former vice president go lock horn for 2019 election wit President Muhammadu Buhari and odas like former education minister Oby Ezekwesili and former govnor Donald Duke to become Nigeria next president.

Wetin neva clear na who di running mates to dis pipo go be - we dey reason say oga Buhari no go im deputy, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, wetin Lagos APC do govnor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Image copyright Duke/Nigerian Government/Abubakar/Ezekwesili Image example Nigerians don dey sabi dia presidential candidates small-small - like Donald Duke, Muhammadu Buhari, Atiku Abubakar, Oby Ezekwesili - but nobodi know who dia deputy be

Di one wey dey pipo on top pass na oga Atiku Abubakar own and dem dey wonda im deputy go be.

Atiku outscore both Senator Bukola Saraki and Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal for votes by PDP delegates on Sunday to become di man wey challenge Buhari for 2019.

Names don already dey fly upandan for social media but we go reduce am to di three pipo wey dia name dey fly evri wia like housefly wey miss road for night.

Peter Obi

Dis na di name wey full pipo mouth.

Peter Obi wey be di former govnor of Anambra state na friend to Atiku Abubakar and for inside statement wey e release on Friday im say di former vice presido na "wetin Nigerians want next year".

Even though tori pipo Punch dey report say Obi fit no qualify sake of say many pipo from di South-East region don hold one office or di oda for di last few years, Nigerians on social media no dey reason dat one.

Dem believe say if Mr Abubakar choose Mr Obi as deputy, im go win di hearts and votes from pipo for South-East and South-South.

Skip Twitter post by @AO1379 Atiku and Peter Obi will be solid ticket. Not to be taken lightly, at all. — Akin Oyebode (@AO1379) October 7, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @Jeicy_77 And @atiku would choose Peter Obi as Vp. You'll sweep the whole Igbo's who populate every part of the country.

Even my apolitical mum who swore not to near election ground now says she'll go to vote if Peter Obi is to be Vp. — Jeicy Jey (@Jeicy_77) October 7, 2018

Bukola Saraki

Even though say di current senate president lose to Atiku for PDP convention, Nigerians no go mind to see Mr Saraki serve as vice-president.

But like Obi, that one go be di choice of di PDP and Saraki imself if e ready to serve under pesin wey e lose to.

Di plus for dis combination according to some fans be say, if Atiku pick Saraki e go fit match wetin APC get as per Buhari and Osinbajo.

Mr Saraki na North-Central pesin wey come from Kwara State but pipo for southwest like am.

Skip Twitter post by @Dear_Jorge Can Atiku pick Saraki as a running mate? Peter Obi is a logical choice, but can he move votes in the North? Saraki should be able to move votes in the FCT, Nasarawa, Kaduna, Plateau and Bauchi. — Major Tom with ground control (@Dear_Jorge) October 7, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @therealasibor If Atiku have sense, he should better pick Saraki as Vice President to win Buhari.. — 🤴🏽🧜🏼‍♂️Mi adi don dada🧜🏼‍♂️⚜️ (@therealasibor) October 7, 2018

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala na Twitter board member

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala

She be di only woman wey her name dey fly upandan for social media.

Dr Iweala, wey don serve as Nigeria finance minister fit leave her position as board member for Twitter to contest for election?

She fit bring di 'women in politics' mata wey some pipo dey find dem believe say she go be strong candidate

Skip Twitter post by @Elcrucifixio I have reasons why I personally want Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala over Peter Obi as running mate for Atiku in next year’s election.



Yes, Obi will help with the local politics, but Ngozi will bring the eyes of the US government and ensure the election is free and fair. — Cross˚ (@Elcrucifixio) October 8, 2018