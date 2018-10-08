'As dem clear MKO Abiola name, make dis goment clear Ken Sarò Wiwa name' - Gani Topba

Port Harcourt Court of Appeal for south south Nigeria no hear di case wey Ken Sarò Wiwa Associates carry come unto say di judge no dey.

National Coordinator for Ken Sarò Wiwa Associates wey carry di case, Chief Gani Topba say na so di mata bin dey suffer for di lower court before dem come dey appeal am.

Im tell BBC Pidgin say na for 2013 naim dem carry di case go Federal High Court to clear di name of Ogoni environmentalist Ken Sarò Wiwa wey military tribunal sentence (odas) to death by hanging on 10 November, 1995 without any appeal.

"We believe say wetin happen to Sarò Wiwa dey wrong. Man wey bin dey fight for im pipo about di environmental palava wey dey Ogoni land and di military goment come hang am to die. We wan clear im name."

Image example Topba wan clear Ken Sarò Wiwa name like di way goment clear MKO Abiola name

Topba say for dat 2013 case, di judge, Justice Liman bin agree wit dem say dem kill Ken Sarò Wiwa wrongly but im come strike out di case on technical grounds.

Di technical ground be say dem no demand for compensation and dem no explain how di case go benefit dem.

But Topba say issue like dat no be one dem fit strike comot on technical grounds because Ken Saro Wiwa na di papa of Ogoni pipo so dem no need compensation and evribodi get right to ask for justice wen e come to human right violation.

Im come add say dem like as di federal goment clear MKO Abiola name and na so dem want make Ken Sarò Wiwa name too clear say.

"Our demand dey simple. All we want na to clear di image of Ken Sarò Wiwa. We no dey even ask for compensation or anytin, we no dey interested because no amount of compensation you go give Ogoni pipo wey go bring Sarò Wiwa back. We like as di federal goment clear MKO Abiola name, we want di same for Ken Sarò Wiwa but evritime na struggle abi na because im from Ogoni?"

Di new date to hear di case na 15 November, 2018.