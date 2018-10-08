Tins wey make Baba Sala be di granpapa of comedy inside Nigeria before im die

Image copyright Moses OAdejumo Baba Sala/Facebook Image example Baba Sala die October 7 2018.

Nigerians for different social media platform don dey pour out plenti-plenti tribute to ogbonge comedian actor, Moses Olaiya Adejumo aka 'Baba Sala' wey die 7 October 2018.

Im pikin Adejumo Boisala Emmanuel confam for im Facebook account say im papa don die.

Since di tori come out say Baba Sala don die, many pipo don begin dey tok how e don contribute and try well-well for di Nigeria comedy industry. Some odas sef begin post video of di comedy wey im don do before.

Before now, different rumour bin don fly say Baba Sala don die, sotay one of im pikin come out to tok say no be true and advise pipo make dem no dey wish im papa bad.

5 tins about Baba Sala

Dem born Moses Olaiya Adejumo wey im stage name na Baba Sala on 17 May 1937.

E be comedian, dramatist and actor wey first start im career for entertainment as highlife musician and for 1964, e lead one group wey dem call di Federal Rhythm Dandies wia e teach and guide juju music oga King Sunny Ade wey be im lead guitar player.

Na di first television station for Nigeria, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV) helep make Baba Sala popular well-well. For 7pm every Wednesday night for NTA Ibadan, many pipo for Ibadan and South West dey rush go house go watch im Alawada Comedy Show.

Im comedy performances make am get national honour of Member of di Order of di Niger (MON) for 1978 during General Olusegun Obasanjo regime.

E also don get award for im film Mosebolatan, for di Performing Art Awards Night wey Nigerian Television Authority and Concord Press of Nigeria organize for 1986.

Some of im film be: