One of di big tori wey dey trend for Nigeria social media na how Minnesota, one state for United States, don declare October 6 as Wizkid Day.

According to tweets and some video wey some pipo do, dem sama di Nigeria Afrobeat star di special accolade afta e perform for Skyway Theatre for di state.

Di Minnesota goment neva chook mouth for di mata, even though di photo of di declaration don land for Twitter.

E be like say di paper get di seal of di state and signature of di govnor, Mark Dayton.

BBC Pidgin neva confirm weda, true-true, Minnesota don give Wizkid im own day.

Local tori pipo don dey report di tori sha.

And as usual, Nigerians no dey carri last for dis kain tin.