National Assembly: Wetin to expect wen Senators, Reps reopen

Image copyright AFP Image example Federal lawmakers dey drag mace, di instrument of power for April 2018

Nigeria National Assembly suppose reopen on Tuesday morning for lawmaking buziness afta more than two months holiday.

Even before dem go start sitting, di legislative aides begin protest for morning di allowance dem wey dem neva pay dem.

How Senate Presido Bukola Saraki and House of Reps Speaker Yakubu Dogora go survive, now wey dem don port go opposition na im go be di koko of wetin go happun as dem resume.

Already, Ahmed Lawal wey be Senate Leader threaten for national convention of di ruling All Progressives Congress on Saturday say dem go remove Saraki wen dem resume.

Lawmakers don spend 10 weeks inside dis yearly holiday believed to be di longest so far afta dem begin rest on July 24, first dem bin plan to resume on September 25 but dem bin postpone am to October 9.

Image copyright SHIRAZ CHAKERA Image example Nigeria lawmakers dey on holiday since July 26th

Wetin to expect

Plot to remove Saraki and Dogora inside di upper and lower house sake of dia defection to opposition Peoples Democratic Party as well as 2019 budget proposal na di main tin wey go take centre stage.

APC National Chiamo Adams Oshiomhole don draw ear again and again say e go pay Bukola Saraki pass to resign now

Bukola Saraki fit loss im post as Senate President wen di senate re-open sitting, according to sabi pesin tell BBC News Pidgin on Tuesday August 1, 2018 di day Saraki port from di ruling All Progressives Congress go main opposition Peoples Democratic Party - PDP

Sogbeye Eli wey be pesin wey sabi di law and know wetin dey shelle for APC caucus say 'in fact wen dem resume, katakata go burst on to say APC don plan finish to remove am dat day'.

'I see big fight wey go happun on dat day wen dem enta senate, because APC senators no go wan carri eye see am sidon on top chair as Senate President, now wey im no be dia member again'.

'Dem go apply supreme court judgement on top 'PDP against Adegunde' join section 68 of Nigeria constituion take pursue Saraki comot office' Sogbeye Eli tok