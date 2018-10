JAMB: 'No be only 200,000 candidate get admission, more dey come'

Image copyright JAMB/FACEBOOK Image example JAMB na di join bodi wey dey set exam for people wey wan go university for Nigeria.

Nigeria goment join bodi wey dey organise exam for pipo wey wan enta University, Polytechnic, College and oda big school for Nigeria say dem don give 200,000 candidates admission for di 2018/2019 academic session.

Na 1.6 million candidates write Joint Admission Matriculation Board -JAMB Unified Tertiary Examination - UTME dis year, but na less dan half get di admission offer, however and dat number fit still increase according to wetin JAMB tell BBC Nes Pidgin.

Fabian Benjamin wey be di tok-tok pesin of JAMB tell BBC News Pidgin say "dis 200,000 pipo wey dem offer admission no be di only pipo wem go give."

Oga Benjamin say, dis batch of admission na for "pipo wey put di Universities as dia first choice and dem go release dat of second choice candidates later dis October."

Pipo wey dey among di 200,000 candidates must upload dia O'Level as JAMB tok say dem no dey do blind admission again.

Oga Benjamin still add say "many candidates for get di admission if to say dem upload dia O'Level for di portal" before now and if dem no get am no school go admit dem.

While for dose pipo wey get di admission dem need log onto www.jamb.org.ng and check dia profile to accept or reject di admission if dem no want am.