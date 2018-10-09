Genevieve Nnaji don sign film deal with US agency

Image copyright Getty Images

Ogbonge Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, don sign ogbonge film deal wey go epp her do collabo wit big fil makers dem.

According to local media reports, Ms Nnaji, wey just arrange deal wit Netflix for her film Lionheart, sign dis new one wit United Talent Agency to produce film for Nigeria and Africa stories.

UTA, dey represent ogbonge Hollywood actors like Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, Nicholas Hoult, Ewan McGregor, Kim Soo Hyun and Liv Tyler, according to Deadline report.

Lionheart na di first Nigeria film wey dem go stream for Netflix.

Nnaji, na one of di highest paid actress for Nollywood, she don act for some big films for Nigeria, like Ijé: Di Journey, Tango With Me, Doctor Bello, Half of a Yellow Sun, and Road to Yesterday, di first film wey she produce.