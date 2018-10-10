Buhari new VOARS order go make am hard for pipo to carry money go keep for overseas

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis Buhari Executive Order na di number 8 one

President Muhammadu Buhari just comot one new Executive Order wey dey give Nigerian pipo 12 months to come out to say wetin dem don keep for overseas and pay tax on am.

Di Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme order wey dem give number 008 bin take effect on di day wey Oga Buhari sign am - 10 October, even though na today press release on di mata comot from di hand of Garba Shehu wey bi Special Assistant to di President on Media and Publicity.

Dis order, di goment say, go make am hard for pipo to carri money comot di kontri go keep abroad and if such pipo no wan face hand of justice on am, e beta make dem just pay one-time 35% tax or pay di normal tax, plus penalty and interest.

Di goment dey promise pipo wey do as dem order go dey free from prosecution.

For di West African kontri, e common for pipo wey don tiff big money to go keep am for account for abroad. Some go take am buy property and expensive tins dia.

Di Nigerian goment go use di office of di Attorney-General Nigera and Minister of Justice to set up di VOARS for Switzerland to make sure say pipo wey no wan hear di new word, go get hard time.

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) na di goment agency wey dey catch pipo wey don tiff money anyhow for di kontri but dia work no fit carri dem comot go overseas.

President Buhari say im get strong believe say dis new scheme go make bring "new tax money for di Federal Government, and also money to take put inside di Nigeria Infrastructure Fund for Switzerland."