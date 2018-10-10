Police arrest masquerade wey stab pesin die

Image copyright iStock

Police don arrest one masquerade and one of im followers wey dem accuse say go stab one 30-year-old man die sake of di man no gree give dem money.

Police Commissioner Olugbenga Adeyanju, wey confam di arrest give tori pipo say di masquerade and im follower wey be 75 year-old chook one 30 years old Femi Makanjuola die during one festival.

Di festival happun for Akure, Ondo State southwest Nigeria

Police inside Ondo State say na di elder brother of di man wey di masquerade stab Seun Makanjuola, come report di mata for dia 'B' Division Station police station AKURE.

"We arrest di masquerder wey e name na Olu Olowokere, and one Adaramola Ajuloko while one Deji Dada of Jeje Street, Danjuma and Sunday Adaramola of Olorunsogo Street, Gaga,Akure run away." Oga Adeyanju, di police commissioner tok say dem go soon carry di masquerade go court afta dem don complete dia investigation on top di mata.