Passengers no fit enta, Aviation Unions dey para, Plane no fly from Murtala Muhammed Airport Two (MMA2), evriwia block Wednesday morning sake of strike

Tori be say di unions for aviation sector bin threaten to shut down operations for local wing of Lagos airport on top say dem sack 20 worker wey wan join union.

Meanwhile, Bi-Courtney don go get court order to stop ATSSSAN, NUATE and NAAPE make dem no disturb operations of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two

Local tori report say di unions through one Notice of Strike say dem go disturb operations for di terminal wey Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL).

Di unions na; Di National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and di National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

Oga dem wey sign di notice of strike na di General Secretary of NUATE, Olayinka Abioye, General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole and General Secretary, NAAPE, Ocheme Aba.

Image copyright Getty Images

Di three unions say dem dey force to bring dis notice afta oga dem for BASL no gree cooperate wit di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and airport security agencies wey chook mouth for di mata.

Di unions tok say dem go withdraw all services to MMA2 starting October 10, unless di management call back all dia workers witout loss of pay or seniority.

Dem also advise di management to recognise di unions and allow dia workers for BASL join union according to as e dey for di labour laws.

"By dis notice, we dey direct all aviation workers wey get connection wit MMA2, including di workers for BASL, to withdraw dia services as awe don yan and join oda members for di organised protest wey we wan do for di terminal today as from 6a.m."

Image copyright STEFAN HEUNIS Image example Three Aviation Union don come togeda say dem no gree for di way wey Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited sack 20 workers wey wan join union

"By diis notice also, we dey advise all business enterprises, including airlines to know wetin dey and make anoda arrangements for demsef"

"Also, pipo for public wey dey travel we dey advise dem to look for anoda way to travel or date wey dem go travel."

Di unions apologise for any inconvenience wey dis waka go cause anybodi and dem promise to continue dia protest until BASL do wetin dem want.

News Agency of Nigeria report say di tok-tok pesin for BASL, Steve Omolale, bin tok say di workers wey dem dey tok about na staff, wey don either reach to retire or those wey dem find out no dey do dia work well.