World Mental Health Day: UK don appoint Minister of Suicide prevention

Image copyright Getty Images Image example WHO say dem wan help reduce suicide by 10% for 2020

UK prime minister, Theresa May don appoint minister for suicide prevention as di goment dey hosts di first ever global mental health summit.

Theresa May tok say di appointment of Health Minister Jackie Doyle-Price to dis new role go help solve di palava of stigma wey concern suicide.

Di appointment come as ministers and officials from more than 50 kontries agada for London for di summit.

Wednesday meeting - wey Health Secretary Matt Hancock host and wey di Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend - coincides wit World Mental Health Day.

Di goment has also promised more support in schools, bringing in new mental health support teams and offering help in measuring students' health, including their mental wellbeing.

Ms May tok say: "We can end di stigma wey don force too many pipo to suffer in silence and prevent di palava of suicide make e no take too many lives."

Alongside di announcement, di prime minister pledged £1.8m to di Samaritans so dat di charity go fit continue to dey provide dia free helpline for di next four years.

While suicide rates dey fall, 4,500 pipo dey take dia own lives every year.