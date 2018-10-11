Image copyright INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALEMANUELLA Image example For February, dis year, Emmanuella land deal with Disney say she go do feem with dem

On Thursday 11 October, di world jolly with girl pikin dem for international day for di girl child.

Dis year dem to encourage girl pikin dem do tins wey go make dem get work, so dem go fit make money. Di theme na "With Her: A Skilled Girl Force".

So make we see three girl pikin dem wey you suppose remember dia name, because dem don already begin shake di world.

Emmanuella

Eight year old comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel enta pipo mouth big time for 2016 afta di video wey she bin dey do for Mark Angel Comedy for YouTube bring di "Dis is not my real face" line enta main stream.

Di video as at now get five million views but na im catapult her begin do stand up comedy.

Infact for February, dis year, Emmanuella land deal with Disney say she go do feem with dem.

DJ Switch Ghana

Image copyright Twitter/DjSwitchGhana Image example DJ Switch

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, or as her stage name be, DJ Switch, na 10-years-old Ghana Dj wey don dey di game for one year but don blow pass blow.

She don blow sotay for September she bin even perform for di Goalkeepers Event wey Bill and Melinda Gates organise to dey support young pipo wey dey change di world.

According to her mama for interview, she tok say e bin take her pikin five days to learn di skill.

Marylove Edwards

Image example Di Nigerian Serena

Thirteen year old Marylove Edwards na tennis player wey don catch di eye of international oga of tennis coach, Nick Bollettieri.

She tok for interview say although, di way she dey play with power dey make pipo call am "Nigeria Serena", she love herself and wan be only Marylove Edwards.

She say her dream na to enta for di ogbonge WTA by di time she reach di age of fifteen even as Bollettieri, wey don coach players liek Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova tok say she "get di talent to be outstanding player".

For 2017, she win her first trophy for America, wen she win di USTA Celsius Level 6 girls' 14 & Under tournament.